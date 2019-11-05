Multicolore: Piknic Électronik, Igloofest, MEG Festival, Super Fête and Matane Productions Unite Under the Same Banner

With one mission: design, develop and produce events that unite and entertain people!

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The organization behind Montréal's must-attend events Piknic Électronik and Igloofest has been extremely successful and become firmly established in Quebec's cultural and event scene for more than 17 years. Expert in the art of creating innovative, immersive and collective experiences, the organization also operates the MEG Festival, the brand-new Super Fête and a production division, Matane Productions. Today, the company is announcing that it finally has its own strong identity, which represents all the colours of the event and experiential aspects of its business. From now on referred to as Multicolore, an identity concept conceived and created by Vibrant Marketing, the company will continue to innovate, develop and affirm its role as a major player in the cultural and entertainment sectors, both in Quebec and elsewhere in the world.

Goal: to entertain, always and forever

Multicolore's activities, which currently keep some 30 employees busy, cover a diverse entertainment horizon. "The idea behind the Multicolore banner is to promote our expertise and take advantage of our strong positioning to continue our development. This grouping of our brands under one banner is sure to help us grow," says Pascal Lefebvre, company Cofounder and President. "For industry players, suppliers, partners and the general public, the Multicolore signature attached to an event will be a guarantee of quality from a reputable company," he adds.

Multicolore creates collective experiences that are unconventional, creative, inspiring and vibrant. Its motivation is to design, develop and produce events that unite and entertain people.

MULTICOLORE PRODUCES….

IGLOOFEST | FROM JANUARY 16 TO FEBRUARY 8, 2020

*Igloofest's complete lineup will be announced today, at 11:00 am.

Tickets will be available tomorrow, Wednesday November 6, as of 11:00 am via the igloofest.ca.

Since 2007, Igloofest brings together thousands of music lovers to dance under the stars at Montreal's Old Port. With its icy decor set against steel structures, its striking architectural visuals, its program that draws the best local and international DJs, its surprising and playful Igloovillage, and its tacky snowsuit contest, Igloofest is one of the city's hippest events and one of the country's most popular winter destinations. Without a doubt, Igloofest is where winter happens. This year and for a 14th edition, Igloofest is back with three weekends of icy nights, but oh so hot at the same time! The event will take place from Thursday to Saturday, from January 16th to February 8th, 2020.

PIKNIC ÉLECTRONIK MONTRÉAL | FROM MAY 17 MAI TO SEPTEMBER 27, 2020

Piknic Électronik was founded in Montréal in 2003 by electronic music fans who were looking to make the music more accessible by bringing it to a wider audience in a fun, inviting way. Ever since, with its varied lineup, Piknic Électronik Montréal has become a flagship event of Montréal's summer cultural circuit, to be enjoyed every Sunday in the summer, from May to September. Since 2012, Piknic Électronik is exported all over the planet, notably in Santiago, Melbourne, Austin and Paris.

SUPER FÊTE | MARCH 2020

Don't let the name fool you, Super Fête is far from a kids playdate. These capacious musical gatherings take place in unique urban locations that have yet to be discovered by night. Super Fête is a well thought curated playground for night owls that can't ever get enough of world renowned electronic music A-Listers. Mysterious yet simple, Super Fête attracts Montreal's devoted electronic music enthusiasts for events the local underground rave scene has unknowingly been yearning for.

MEG FESTIVAL | FROM JULY 28 TO AUGUST 31, 2020

Created in 1999 and cofounded by Mustapha Terki and Jacques Primeau, MEG Montreal is a pioneering event in terms of reach and breadth for global electronic music. MEG was one of the first spaces in Montreal open to young producers and creators, and one of the first events to provide Canadian crowds and visitors to Montreal with privileged access to upcoming sounds. The discovery of emerging artists is at the heart of MEG's mandate. MEG also aims to encourage cultural exchanges between Canada and the global music scene, emphasizing the France-Quebec connection, and to encourage exchanges between North American and European artists.

MATANE PRODUCTIONS

Matane Productions is an event production and technical management company specialized in the design of high-quality projects for the international market. Its strength lies in its ability to bring together talented, qualified individuals to accompany many clients in the completion of their projects. Recently, Matane Productions collaborated with the Red Bull Music Festival 2019, Ubisoft's Zeitgeist, Four Seasons, SSENSE, the Venice Biennale and BeWater.

MULTICOLORE.CA

