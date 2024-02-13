Multi-Dimensional Makeup Brand about-face Expands into Canada Launching at Shoppers Drug Mart Stores Nationwide February 26th, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- about-face beauty, the multi-dimensional makeup brand by Ashley Frangipane (professionally known as Halsey), announces its retail expansion exclusively at Shoppers Drug Mart in Canada, nationwide, also operating under Pharmaprix in Quebec. The brand will launch online and roll-out in select stores beginning on February 26th.

The Performer Skin-First Complexion Collection by about-face

"We are incredibly excited about our new partnership with Shoppers Drug Mart, launching our hero franchises and products across Canada," said Jeanne Chavez, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. "Their fiercely loyal rewards programming and beauty advisors who are educators and trendspotters on TikTok, make this an ideal match for about-face. Our consumers will find our most coveted collections where they are already most comfortable and confident buying cosmetics in the Canadian market."

With the expertise of in-store Beauty Experts, convenient locations in communities all across the country and Shoppers Drug Mart's PC Optimum loyalty program, Shoppers Drug Mart is the ultimate destination for beauty lovers in Canada. "With one of the most extensive line ups of skincare and cosmetics in the country Shoppers Drug Mart has become one of the most trusted beauty retailers in Canada," says Irene Doody, VP, Category Management Health & Beauty Care & Mass Beauty, Shoppers Drug Mart. "We are so thrilled to introduce the exciting innovations of about-face to Shoppers customers nationwide."

The most coveted products from every launch so far will be available both in-store and online at shoppersdrugmart.ca .

Matte Fluid Eye Paint™ [16 shades], A powerful, one-swipe punch of liquid eye color that delivers bold, buildable pigment.

[16 shades], A powerful, one-swipe punch of liquid eye color that delivers bold, buildable pigment. Vinyl Effect Eye Gloss , Glistening, lacquered gloss delivers an ultra-soothing, glass-like shine to the eyelids for a fresh, dewy look [post-mascara].

, Glistening, lacquered gloss delivers an ultra-soothing, glass-like shine to the eyelids for a fresh, dewy look [post-mascara]. Fractal Glitter Eye Paint [17 shades], Shimmer-loaded, smooth mousse eyeshadow that doesn't crease, crack, transfer or fallout.

[17 shades], Shimmer-loaded, smooth mousse eyeshadow that doesn't crease, crack, transfer or fallout. Shadowstick [13 shades], A powerfully-pigmented eyeshadow stick that delivers intense, one-swipe coverage of matte or pearly color with staying power of 10+ hours.

[13 shades], A powerfully-pigmented eyeshadow stick that delivers intense, one-swipe coverage of matte or pearly color with staying power of 10+ hours. Line Artist [13 shades], High-definition gel eyeliner that delivers intense pigment in a silky, matte formula for hyper-precise, one-stroke application.

[13 shades], High-definition gel eyeliner that delivers intense pigment in a silky, matte formula for hyper-precise, one-stroke application. 1994 Volumizing Mascara , Amplify, lengthen + lift lashes for a flake-free, smudge-proof finish. This multi-tasking, all-in-one mascara primes and delivers intense volume. Its elongated brush lengthens + separates lashes (even the shorties) for a fully-fanned-out effect.

, Amplify, lengthen + lift lashes for a flake-free, smudge-proof finish. This multi-tasking, all-in-one mascara primes and delivers intense volume. Its elongated brush lengthens + separates lashes (even the shorties) for a fully-fanned-out effect. Brow Artist [8 shades], All-in-1, angular eyebrow pencil for precision-point application in an easy-to-glide gel formula with buildable color that coats hairs for full, defined brows.

[8 shades], All-in-1, angular eyebrow pencil for precision-point application in an easy-to-glide gel formula with buildable color that coats hairs for full, defined brows. Shadow Fix Primer , A long-wearing, lightweight primer that locks down eyeshadows for looks that stay vibrant, crease-proof and smooth all day (and night).

, A long-wearing, lightweight primer that locks down eyeshadows for looks that stay vibrant, crease-proof and smooth all day (and night). Cheek Freak [10 shades], Ultra-creamy, lightweight blush balm that glides onto the skin for a buildable wash of color + insane staying power.

[10 shades], Ultra-creamy, lightweight blush balm that glides onto the skin for a buildable wash of color + insane staying power. Cherry Pick [14 shades], Super glossy, high-shine, nourishing lip balm that instantly melts onto skin, leaving behind a pigmented kiss of color.

[14 shades], Super glossy, high-shine, nourishing lip balm that instantly melts onto skin, leaving behind a pigmented kiss of color. Light Lock Lip Gloss [16 shades], A buttery, glossy lip-oil infused with natural peppermint & lavender that serves all the sheen and none of the stick.

[16 shades], A buttery, glossy lip-oil infused with natural peppermint & lavender that serves all the sheen and none of the stick. Paint-It Matte Lip Color [9 shades], A flexible matte liquid lip formula that delivers long-lasting coverage and a powerful pigment load.

[9 shades], A flexible matte liquid lip formula that delivers long-lasting coverage and a powerful pigment load. Matte Fix Lip Pencil [9 shades], A glide-on matte, creamy liner that defines lips while delivering bold, buildable color.

About about-face:

Make-u(p) without rules. Made for the versions of you, about-face beauty is multidimensional makeup for everyone, everywhere created by Halsey and built on the truth that no one is just one thing and all humans are weird, complex and imperfectly beautiful beings. Everyone has their own messy, mad and personal method to becoming the greatest version of themselves, so we make products that are hardworking over hype, designed to celebrate the journey to become every version of us and all experimental versions along the way. Our pigment-saturated, long-wearing, buildable formulas empower self-expression and are 100% vegan and cleanly-formulated.

For more information: www.aboutface.com / @aboutfacebeauty

Media Contact:

Jill Eisenstadt-Chayet - [email protected]

Morgan Douglas - [email protected]

SOURCE about-face