MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - MTY Food Group Inc. ("MTY" or the "Company") (TSX: MTY), franchisor and operator of multiple concepts of restaurants worldwide, announces today that Mr. Victor Mandel was appointed to its board of directors, effective November 23, 2021. He was also elected Chairman of the Audit Committee.

"On behalf of all members of the board of directors of MTY, I am happy to welcome Mr. Mandel to our board of directors", said Stanley Ma, Chairman of the board of MTY. "Mr. Mandel has served on numerous boards during the last 20 years and as such he will add experience to our already seasoned Board of Directors. His expertise in corporate governance will add to the breadth of expertise within our board and will help bring MTY to the next level."

Mr. Mandel has served as chairman of the board and director of numerous public multinational companies. His board service includes chairing various committees, such as audit and corporate governance. His career spans work in investment banking and investment management, as well as senior operating executive roles for a variety of companies. Mr. Mandel holds an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a BA from Harvard University. His nomination follows the resignation of Mr. Gary O'Connor from the board of directors earlier in November 2021.

Certain information in this News Release may constitute "forward-looking" information that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, future expectations and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. When used in this News Release, this information may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan" and other terminology. This information reflects current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speaks only as of the date of this News Release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances. Additional information is available in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

For further information: Eric Lefebvre, Chief Executive Officer at 1-514-336-8885 or by email at [email protected], or visit our website: www.mtygroup.com or SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com under the Company's name.

