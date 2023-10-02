MTLàTABLE is back for its 11th edition showcasing more than 135 Montreal-area restaurants

MONTREAL, Oct. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Celebrating Montreal's wide-ranging culinary scene and featuring various reasonably-priced table d'hôte options, MTLàTABLE invites you to dine in style at more than 135 local restaurants from November 3-19. With an array of new participating eateries, along with more established venues located in some of the city's liveliest neighbourhoods, there is something for everyone, whatever your culinary preferences! You can now make reservations and consult the list of participating restaurants and their menus at www.mtlatable.com. We look forward to seeing you there!

In 2022, over 92,000 people took part in this gourmet celebration, with a solid 80% of them saying they would be enjoying the experience again this year! At their request, six additional evenings will be offered with four fixed-price alternatives ($38, $53, $68 and $83) as part of a three or four-course feast.

"We are very pleased to announce the 11th edition of MTLàTABLE, the flagship event of Montreal's culinary scene. This year, there will be six additional evenings and more participating restaurants in various neighbourhoods. We are excited to note that so many restaurateurs are taking part in our project, giving rise to an inclusive and diversified event aligned with our mission to shine a spotlight on Montreal, North America's culinary capital."

- Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal

Getting to know Montreal's gourmet districts

In each of the participating restaurants (some with us from the outset and some newer to the celebration), Montrealers will discover menus reflective of the diversity that has become the cornerstone of our culinary reputation. Last year, 85% of diners said they enjoyed their experience so much that they would consider revisiting their favourite dining spots; half of them noted they had visited multiple restaurants. Boasting specially designed table d'hôte fixed-price menus, the participating chefs are hoping to win over not only long-time fans, but also first-time visitors.

$38 menus

Choose from among these 20 restaurants: Aqua E Farina, Aux Quartiers Belle Gueule, BEVO Bar + Pizzeria, Bonheur d'occasion, Brasseur de Montréal, Chez Dévi, East Pan-asiatique, Fugazzi Pizza, Il Bazzali, La Catrina Mile End, La Catrina Vieux-Port, La Toxica Montréal, Le Blind Pig, Le Tambour du Ste-Cath (Bistro Ste-Cath), L'Estaminet, Restaurant Kyomi, Restaurant Siam, Tsukuyomi Ramen Bishop, Tsukuyomi Ramen Bois-Franc and Venice MTL Vieux-Montréal.

$53 menus

This category offers a choice of 56 restaurants: Ăn Chơi Plaza, Antipode, Archway Verdun, Artigiani Pizzeria & Cucina, Babacool, Bar Tapas Taza Flores, Bar Waverly, Bistro Chez Roger, Bistrot La Fabrique, Bloom Sushi Quartier Des Spectacles, Bloom Sushi St-Paul, Brasserie Bernard, Brasserie Milton, Brasserie T ! Beau Mont, Cabotins, Café Le Petit Flore, Caribou gourmand, Cerise Café Buvette, Côba Sushi, Darna bistroquet, Fiorellino (Laurier), Fiorellino (Notre-Dame), Galaxie Brasserie, Greasy Spoon, Joséphine, La Bêtise, La Bêtise (Verdun), La Cale - pub zéro déchet Le Marché Italien Le Richmond, Le Montréal Casino de Montréal, Le Rose-Marie, Le Valois, Le Virunga, Les Enfants Terribles (Bernard), Les Enfants Terribles (Île-des-Sœurs), Les Enfants Terribles Place Ville Marie, LOV McGill, Mikado - Laurier, Osco!, Palomar, Le Wine Room par Pamika, Perles et Paddock, Plein Sud, Restaurant ChuChai, Restaurant gaZette Montréal, Restaurant La Raclette, Restaurant La Rose des Sables, Restaurant Mignon (rue Notre-Dame O.), Restaurant Mignon (rue St-Paul O.), Restaurant Rita, Restaurant ZinZin, Rose Ross, Santos, Umami, Ramen & Izakaya, Vandale and Vieux-Port Steakhouse.

$68 menus

You can choose from 45 of Montréal's most iconic restaurants : Une superbe variété de menus à découvrir travers 45 restaurants : Aldea MTL, Alexandre et fils, Bagatelle Bistro, Bistro Tendresse, Bonaparte, Brasserie 701, Chez Lévêque, Chez Victoire, Gaspar, Gaston, Hang, Ibérica, IBERICOS, Taverne à tapas espagnoles, Jacopo, Kitchen Galerie, Kwizinn, Kyo Bar Japonais, L'Auberge Saint-Gabriel, Le Boulevardier, Le Butterfly, Le Farsides, Les Canailles, Les Cavistes Restaurant Bar à vin, Maggie Oakes, Magnolia, Méchant Boeuf Bar-Brasserie, Modavie, Monème, Monsieur B, Nikkei MTL, Pincette - Bar à homard, Restaurant bar le Kube, Restaurant Bivouac, Restaurant de l'ITHQ, Restaurant H3, JAJA, Restaurant Kamúy, Restaurant Le Polisson, Restaurant Le Square, Restaurant Leméac, Restaurant Sauvage, Restaurant Tbsp., Saiko Bistrot Izakaya, Stanley and Trattoria Gio.

$83 menus

Discovery awaits at these 17 restaurants : Bistro La Franquette, Chez Delmo, Garde, Côte, Ichigo Ichie Izakaya, Lawrence, Lloyd, Loam Restaurant, Portus360, Ratafia, Renoir, Restaurant Europea menu spécial présenté par Beaver Hall, Restaurant La Chronique, Roseline, Sabrosa, Seasalt, Terrasse William Gray and Le St-Urbain.

"We are proud to support Montreal's vibrant dining scene, including the many Amex restaurants creating special food experiences for our Cardmembers. Supporting local and promoting the dining industry are incredibly important to us. We are excited for our Cardmembers to discover a new favourite spot, and take advantage of the Amex Offer that will be available to them for MTLàTABLE."

- Gerardo Welter, VP Marketing for American Express Canada

About MTLàTABLE

An initiative of Tourisme Montréal, MTLàTABLE is an opportunity to celebrate Montreal's culinary scene. From November 3-19 , the 11th edition of this gourmet event will feature delectable fixed-price menus ($38, $53, $68 and $83) in 135 restaurants. For further information on MTLàTABLE, please visit www.mtlatable.com. MTLàTABLE would like to thank its presenting partner American Express, its media partner La Presse, its partners MAPAQ and Sysco, together with Aliments du Québec, Casino de Montréal de Loto-Québec and Association Restauration Québec.

About Tourisme Montréal

Founded in 1919, Tourisme Montreal is a private non-profit organization that seeks to propel Quebec's largest city into the top ranks of business and leisure tourism destinations worldwide. It also implements innovative outreach strategies with a dual purpose: to offer a high-quality visitor experience and to maximize tourism's economic benefits. Bringing together some 1,000 companies operating directly or indirectly in the tourism sector, Tourisme Montréal plays a key role in managing and developing the city's tourism offer, in addition to speaking out on local economic development, urban and cultural issues. For further information, please visit www.mtl.org.

