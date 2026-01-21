MADRID, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Today at Fitur, the International Tourism Trade Fair taking place in Madrid, Spain, MSC Cruises spoke of their new year-round operation from La Romana, Dominican Republic starting November 2026. A first for the cruise line in the Southern Caribbean and an exciting new option for Canadian sun‑seekers.

In the presence of the Dominican Republic Minister of Tourism, David Collado, the cruise line committed its year-round operation from a brand-new homeport in La Romana, in the south of the Dominican Republic for the long term. This is the first time MSC Cruises has offered year-round sailings in the Southern Caribbean.

MSC Opera will operate a brand-new itinerary, operating weekly departures, and guests can opt to book a seven-night sailing or extend their cruise to a back-to-back 14-night 'butterfly' cruise.

Sailings are already available to book, with the first cruise departing on November 16, 2026. For full itinerary information, visit MSC Cruises' website here.

One of the highlights of this new itinerary is the call to Catalina Island, close to the shores of the Dominican Republic, offering guests an exclusive nature reserve experience. Pristine white sand beaches and crystal-clear waters allow guests to relax and unwind, or the more adventurous can snorkel the surrounding coral reefs to view their diverse ecosystems.

With multiple international airports, The Dominican Republic offers convenient connections from all over the world. MSC Opera's program will bring 120,000 international visitors to La Romana each year, meaning 240,000 in-bound and out-bound flight passengers, and a boost to hotels, restaurants, bars and businesses in the surrounding areas.

Gianni Onorato, MSC Cruises' CEO commented – "MSC Cruises first started calling in the Dominican Republic in 2014, so after more than ten years it is a proud moment for me to speak about our new homeporting offering in La Romana. With year-round operations we extend the traditional season, bringing positive economic impact to the local community and bringing 120,000 additional international visitors to La Romana each year. MSC Cruises is committed to the Dominican Republic and this new program for the long-term."

What This Means for Canadian Holidayers

La Romana's year-round deployment is particularly relevant for Canadian travellers, as their demand for warm-weather escapes remains consistently strong. With direct and one-stop flight options from major Canadian gateways, the new itinerary offers travellers convenient access to the Southern Caribbean and an appealing alternative to traditional winter travel routes.

Fly&Cruise – MSC Cruises' Fly&Cruise program offers Canadians a seamless way to reach their sailing from La Romana, with flights and cruise combined into one streamlined booking. Guests benefit from 24/7 dedicated travel support, assured arrival at port, flexible flight arrangements - including the option to book flights up to three days before or after their cruise for extended stays - and the convenience of an included checked bag. With departures available from major Canadian cities, including Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa, Québec City, Halifax, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and St. John's, Canadians can easily enjoy a year‑round Caribbean escape. Flights can be booked directly through MSC Cruises at 1‑833‑253‑9978, or through their preferred travel agent.

Some of MSC Opera's new itinerary highlights that Canadians will love include:

La Romana, Dominican Republic: La Romana offers visitors a perfect blend of relaxation, rich culture and natural beauty featuring pristine beaches, local craft shops, delicious seafood and easy access to renowned sites such as the enchanting Cueva de las Maravillas 16th-century Mediterranean inspired village Altos de Chavón.





Catalina Island, Dominican Republic: Catalina Island is the ideal tropical paradise for a memorable holiday for both relaxation and adventure. The island is known for its crystal-clear waters, vibrant coral reefs and white sandy beaches perfect for snorkeling or sunbathing. Alternatively, book a scenic boat trip excursion to Saona Island, located in the Cotubanamá National Park and known for its mangroves and coral reefs.





Fort-de-France, Martinique: Martinique delights visitors from around the world with its renowned natural wonders, historical charm and beautiful bays and beaches. In the vibrant capital of Fort-de-France, guests can explore colourful architecture, lively markets and local shops, or venture further off to discover the island's famous rum distilleries, lush rainforest and unique beaches.





Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands: Virgin Gorda is one of the British Virgin Islands' most picturesque and serene destinations, offering an unforgettable Caribbean escape. Visitors can explore its world-famous Baths, relax on pristine beaches, or enjoy scenic hiking trails such as Gorda Peak National Park for stunning island views.





Virgin Gorda is one of the British Virgin Islands' most picturesque and serene destinations, offering an unforgettable Caribbean escape. Visitors can explore its world-famous Baths, relax on pristine beaches, or enjoy scenic hiking trails such as Gorda Peak National Park for stunning island views. St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda: Saint John's is the capital city of Antigua and Barbuda renowned for vibrant, colorful houses, captivating historical landmarks such as Fort James fortress, and the gateway to some of the Caribbean's most gorgeous beaches – perfect for relaxing in the sun or enjoying water activities.

About MSC Opera

MSC Opera is one of four ships in the Lirica class, which provides guests with access to exclusive destinations, offering truly unique itineraries and even more personalized service due to the smaller size of this ship class.

The ship offers a variety of gourmet dining options, including two main restaurants with an array of Mediterranean and international specialties to delight guests' palates, plus a range of bars and lounges to suit every preference.

For families, dedicated play areas are available for kids and teenagers of all ages, including an exciting spray park, while teens can enjoy virtual reality gaming and their own exclusive clubs.

There are plenty of options for fitness and relaxation on board including a gym powered by Technogym®, a power walking track, minigolf, shuffleboard, and the MSC Aurea Spa, with offerings including rejuvenating massages and treatments as well as a thermal area complete with a steam room and sauna.

About MSC Cruises

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the privately-owned MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe with a strong and growing presence in North America.

A global cruise brand with 23 modern ships offering cruises across five continents, guests can visit more than 100 countries worldwide with more than 300 destinations, making unforgettable memories and enjoying the finest hospitality.

For more information visit www.msccruises.ca.

