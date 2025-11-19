Offers include 7-night cruises from CA$396, up to CA$1,000 onboard credit, and kids sail free*

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - MSC Cruises Canada is pleased to announce its most anticipated seasonal promotions, the Black Friday Sale (November 18-30) and Cyber Monday Sale (December 1-8), offering Canadian travellers an exclusive opportunity to plan their next voyage with exceptional value and flexibility. Available for a limited time, both offers feature select 7-night itineraries starting from CA$396,up to CA$1000 in onboard credit, and the added benefit of Kids Sail Free on eligible sailings*.

These offers are available across more than 300 global destinations, including the sun-drenched Caribbean, the majestic fjords of Northern Europe, the vibrant cities of the Mediterranean, and the exotic landscapes of South Africa and the Far East. Whether guests are seeking a winter escape or planning summer adventures, MSC Cruises offers a seamless and enriching travel experience.

"We know Canadians are looking for meaningful travel experiences that combine value, comfort, and discovery," said Ian Patterson, Country Manager, MSC Cruises Canada. "These promotions offer guests the chance to explore the world with MSC Cruises' signature European style and world-class service at a great price."

Sailings included in the promotion span the Winter 2025–2026, Summer 2026, Winter 2026–2027, and Summer 2027 seasons, with itineraries designed to inspire every type of traveller.

Guests are encouraged to book early to secure their preferred itinerary and stateroom. Cruises can be reserved by visiting msccruises.ca or by contacting their trusted travel partner.*Terms and Conditions Apply, for more information visit: msccruises.ca

About MSC Cruises

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the privately-owned MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe with a strong and growing presence in North America.

A global cruise brand with 23 modern ships offering cruises across five continents, guests can visit more than 100 countries worldwide with more than 300 destinations, making unforgettable memories and enjoying the finest hospitality.

For more information visit www.msccruises.ca.

