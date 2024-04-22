Ms.PAC-MAN Gets High Scores in Wisconsin Lottery Debut

WINNIPEG, MB, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) congratulates the Wisconsin Lottery ("the Lottery") on the successful launch of Ms.PAC-MAN, a multi-scene $3 scratch game offering players three paths to play on one a-MAZE-ing ticket, for a chance to win a top prize of $30,000. Launched on December 22, 2023, Wisconsin's Ms.PAC-MAN has sold 22% better than the average $3 game launched since January of 2021 and had the second-highest sales of any $3 game launched in FY2024, based on the first five weeks of sales, when excluding bingo and crossword games.

Wisconsin Lottery's Ms.PAC-MAN features the iconic art and gameplay of the arcade classic. (CNW Group/Pollard Banknote Limited)

Designed and printed by Pollard Banknote in collaboration with the Wisconsin Lottery, the game was inspired by the colorful, instantly recognizable art and gameplay of the classic arcade game. Each ticket offers players the chance to follow Ms.PAC-MAN as she navigates three paths through the maze. If her path leads to one of the six prize areas, players win the indicated prize amount, and receive an additional prize if the revealed path runs into one of the bonus symbols.

The game's launch was supported by a turnkey marketing campaign produced by Pollard Banknote, which included digital and social media advertisements, point-of-sale posters, web banners, and an animated YouTube advertisement featuring the iconic visuals and sound from the classic arcade game, which can be seen here.

Available exclusively as an instant ticket from Pollard Banknote, Ms.PAC-MAN has been the reigning queen of the arcade world for over 40 years. Credited as the first female arcade character, Ms.PAC-MAN is the fourth best-selling arcade game of all time and ranked fifth on TIME magazine's list of "The 50 Best Video Games of All Time." She is one of the most well-known characters of all time with 90% brand recognition and was inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame in 2022. To date, 24 North American lotteries have launched 36 PAC-MAN and Ms.PAC-MAN-themed scratch games.

"It's always a pleasure collaborating with innovative, forward-thinking lotteries like the Wisconsin Lottery looking for creative ways to expand their scratch game portfolio," said Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "Our retro arcade collection continues to deliver both exciting gameplay for players and great sales for lotteries all over the world. We're thrilled that the Wisconsin Lottery has joined the growing list who have leveraged Ms.PAC-MAN into a successful scratch game."

The Wisconsin Lottery enriches communities statewide by giving back 93 percent of its revenue to winners, retailers, and Wisconsin homeowners. Since 1988, the Wisconsin Lottery has generated more than $19.1 billion in total revenue, over $10.8 billion in prizes paid, and more than $5.7 billion in funding for property tax credits to eligible Wisconsin homeowners.

Ms.PAC-MAN™ & ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64% by the Pollard family and 36% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited

For further information: Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, E-mail: [email protected]; Pollard Banknote Limited, Telephone: (204) 474-2323