MR.SUB Adds Meatless Subs and Keto Buns to Menu

Canada's beloved chain adds 'Mighty Meatless' subs and keto buns as alternative options for vegetarians, flexitarians, and keto lovers alike

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - On Monday, Canada's beloved quick-service restaurant MR.SUB launched a new, evolved, menu that caters to all types of guests. Capitalizing on the rising popularity of plant-based meat alternatives and consumer's changing eating behaviours, MR.SUB is proud to now offer two delicious 'Mighty Meatless' subs that don't compromise on taste, texture or nutritional value - 0% meat 100% delicious.

Vegetarians and flexitarians - or even meat-eaters looking to add some variety to their diet - are invited to try the new gardein® Meatless Meatball* and Tex-Mex Black Bean Subs* at MR.SUB locations across Canada. These new sub sandwiches are plant-based, nutrient-rich, and high in protein and healthy fats. In addition, MR.SUB has launched a new keto bun* as a low-carb alternative to traditional sub buns. The new additions have been successfully taste-tested at 12 locations in Ontario, receiving resoundingly positive feedback across the board.*

"Since 1968, MR.SUB has been catering to Canadians' ever-evolving tastes. We are thrilled to now offer a wide range of menu items that offer new variety as well as address the requirements of those with alternative dietary lifestyles," says Nicole Johnston, Director of Marketing, MR.SUB. "We tested these items in select locations this spring and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. We're confident Canadians will love the latest additions to the menu."

"A partnership with MR.SUB was an obvious choice for gardein®, as our companies were both founded by Canadians and we share the same passionate approach," said Ian Roberts, VP & General Manager, Conagra. "gardein® was the brainchild of a Canadian chef who wanted to harness the power of vegetables to make great tasting plant-based food. Twenty-five years later, gardein® offers a breadth of options that appeal to a range of customer tastes. The new gardein® Meatless Meatball Sub is a delicious plant-based option that everyone can enjoy. Along with MR.SUB we aim to satisfy consumers' growing appetite for tasty plant-based proteins for any meal occasion."

The quick-service restaurant chain has also launched a keto bun as a substitute for those who still want to enjoy a MR.SUB sandwich but follow the keto lifestyle. The keto bun provides a great low carb, grain-free and/or a gluten-friendly option that tastes great - it's a no-grainer!

"At Unbun we are obsessed with innovation in order to provide our customers with better-for-you bread alternatives so they never have to compromise quality. Our products not only taste good, but are good for you," says Gus Klemos, founder of Unbun Foods the company behind Keto Buns at all restaurants in Canada and the US. "We are proud to be partnering with MR.SUB as trailblazers to provide Keto Buns across the country starting this week. Now all Canadians have the opportunity to enjoy a MR.SUB sub sandwich without the guilt.

For more information, visit https://mrsub.ca/

*Notes to Editors

gardein® Meatless Meatball Sub

The result of a partnership with gardein® , a supplier of premium plant-based proteins, this sub includes gardein® meatless meatballs, iconic MR.SUB cheese and marinara sauce

Small $6.69 Large $9.59 (pricing varies regionally)

Tex-Mex Black Bean Sub

This sub is made with black bean bites, MR.SUB cheese, green peppers, red onions, lettuce, tomatoes, hot banana peppers, and Southwest Chipotle sauce

Small $6.69 Large $9.59 (pricing varies regionally)

Keto Bun

The result of a partnership with Unbun Foods and is made with Almond flours, eggs and additional ingredients to make it lower in carbohydrates and higher in fat

Small $2.29

Feedback across social media for the new additions:

Tricia M.: "Amazing, can't get enough! You're the first place to have more than one option, I go at least once or twice a week. I've tried almost all of them. My favourite is the meatless meatball sub. Bomb!"

Giselle S.: "Delicious, please keep on the menu!"

About MR.SUB

Originally founded in Toronto in 1968, MR.SUB is now Canada's most iconic sandwich restaurant and has over 260 locations across Canada as well as internationally. Guests choose MR.SUB for the quality ingredients, variety of fresh toppings and sauces, and the ability to customize their sub to suit their individual tastes. With a wide range of taste combinations from the classics to new and innovative items, MR.SUB's menu and personable service keep guests happy and make it the go-to restaurant for a delicious and honest on-the-go meal. A lot has changed since 1968 but one thing remains the same, MR.SUB's commitment to their original concept of selling quality subs, making them fresh, and serving them fast. For more information, visit www.mrsub.ca.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

About Unbun Foods

Unbun Foods is a Toronto based, certified keto, paleo, grain-free & gluten-free food company. We specialize in creating innovative, better-for-you bakery products. Founded in late 2017, the company has grown to over 1,500 locations, including Loblaws, Metro, Whole Foods, MR.SUB, The Burger's Priest, Erewhon Market and more.

The mission is simple: to give people that follow low-carb, paleo, gluten-free, grain-free and plant based diets the option to still enjoy their favourite restaurants, chains, fast food and meals at home without compromising taste or quality of dining experience. First and foremost, our products taste amazing, they just happen to be keto, paleo, grain-free and gluten-free. We love what we do and hope you do too!

Find us at unbunfoods.com and Instagram @unbunfoods.

SOURCE MR.SUB

For further information: For media inquiries, contact Alyssa Wadey at Jive PR + Digital: alyssa@jiveprdigital.com