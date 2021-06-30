"I am delighted to welcome Casper to our leadership team. He has extensive experience in the Canadian and international agri-food industry and has all the qualities required to successfully lead Sollio Agriculture. The crop production sector has grown significantly under his leadership, with his keen entrepreneurial sense leading to various smart acquisitions and partnerships," said Pascal Houle, Chief Operating Officer of Sollio Cooperative Group.

"Since joining Sollio Agriculture in 2014, I have been committed to ensuring its growth for the benefit of farming families in Quebec and Canada. I am very proud to continue my journey at this organization as Chief Executive Officer and to join the Executive Committee of Sollio Cooperative Group, an agricultural cooperative that will soon be celebrating its 100th anniversary. It is a privilege to work for the prosperity of producers and continue the shift to sustainable agriculture. I would like to thank the Sollio Cooperative Group management team for their support and for entrusting me with the reins at Sollio Agriculture so I can help steer this fantastic organization toward greater success," said Casper Kaastra.

Mr. Kaastra holds a Bachelor of Arts in Science degree with majors in Agriculture Business, Animal Science and Plant Science from Dordt University in Iowa. Before joining Sollio Agriculture, he worked as Regional Sales Manager at Cargill and General Manager at the Agronomy Company of Canada.

About Sollio Cooperative Group

Sollio Cooperative Group is Canada's largest agricultural cooperative with Quebec roots. Since 1922, our daily actions of cultivating, growing, producing, processing and building the economy of tomorrow have been part of the DNA of our 16,150 employees and the 7,000 workers in our affiliated cooperatives. With more than 123,000 members, agricultural producers and consumers grouped in 48 traditional agricultural and consumer cooperatives, Sollio Cooperative Group helps feed people by bringing prosperity to farming families and ensuring a sustainable future for everyone. Thanks to its three divisions—Sollio Agriculture, Olymel L.P. and BMR Group Inc.—Sollio Cooperative Group proudly drives economic and social development in the regions, generating sales of $8.2 billion (and over $11 billion with affiliated cooperatives). Sollio Cooperative Group is one of Canada's best managed companies.

About Sollio Agriculture

Sollio Agriculture, the Agri-business Division of Sollio Cooperative Group, is a Canadian leader in the agriculture industry. It specializes in the merchandising of farm inputs and value-added agronomic services and benefits from a synergy between three sectors: Livestock Production, Crop Production and Grain. Present in almost every part of Canada, it has more than 1,200 employees and made $2.761 billion in sales in 2020, in Canada and abroad. For more information about Sollio Agriculture, visit sollio.ag.

