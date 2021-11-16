Mr. Brainwash sculpture raises $1.1 million for medical research at University Health Network

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Longtime University Health Network (UHN) supporter Mr. Brainwash (Thierry Guetta), a street and pop artist, donated his Giant Heart Balloon, 2021 sculpture to be auctioned at the 17th annual Grand Cru Culinary Wine Festival. Eleven generous donors came together, each pledging $100,000 for a total of $1.1 million, to gift the impressive sculpture in support of medical research and innovation at UHN. The sculpture will be placed on display at Toronto General Hospital.

Giant Heart Balloon, 2021 sculpture by Mr. Brainwash (CNW Group/University Health Network)

The funds raised thanks to Mr. Brainwash and the 11 donors will support the research of world-renowned cardiovascular surgeon, Dr. Tirone David, who is part of the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre and Sprott Department of Surgery at UHN, and the Melanie Munk Chair in Cardiovascular Surgery.

"I am overwhelmed by the generosity of these donors and Mr. Brainwash," says Dr. David. "This incredible gift will help to advance my research now and well into the future, allowing us to continue to provide the best care possible for patients at the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre."

Mr. Brainwash is a French-born, Los Angeles-based artist best known for his innovative and fearless style though the blending of street art and pop art. His visionary artwork has had a tremendous impact in the art world and his work has also made its mark in film, music, fashion, advertising and sports.

"Thierry has become a committed supporter to Grand Cru and UHN," says Todd Halpern, Grand Cru Culinary Wine Festival Founding Chair, who also serves on the UHN Foundation and UHN boards. "He has kindly donated a number of his works over the last number of years that have generated significant funds for our hospitals through auction. The Giant Heart Balloon, 2021 is the pinnacle of that and we couldn't be more than thankful for his support."

About Grand Cru Culinary Wine Festival

Since its inception in 2005, Grand Cru has raised more than $68 million in support of UHN programs including: Peter Munk Cardiac Centre, Sprott Department of Surgery, Krembil Brain Institute, Ted Rogers Centre for Heart Research, Donald K. Johnson Eye Institute, McEwen Stem Cell Institute, Ajmera Transplant Centre, Schroeder Arthritis Institute and Diabetes Program. The 17th edition of Grand Cru took place on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Founded by Todd Halpern, Grand Cru Culinary Wine Festival is the largest festival of its kind in the world, bringing together the finest wine, gourmet cuisine, brightest minds in medical research, and UHN donors and sponsors. grandcru.ca

About UHN Foundation

Part of University Health Network (UHN), UHN Foundation raises funds for research, education and the enhancement of patient care at Toronto General and Toronto Western hospitals, Toronto Rehab and The Michener Institute of Education at UHN. With donor support, UHN Foundation is helping UHN pursue new knowledge to build a healthier world. UHNfoundation.ca

