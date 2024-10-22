NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - MPT Agency, MusicPromoToday, announced its official partnership with DimashAli Creative Center supporting internationally acclaimed vocalist Dimash Qudaibergen in his expansion into the U.S. and North American markets. As one of the most versatile vocalists of our time, Dimash has established a global following through his exceptional musical capacity, vocal range, and diverse repertoire, blending genres from classical to pop, rock, and even dance.

His work with international icons such as Plácido Domingo, Hauser and Lara Fabian and Grammy-winning songmakers such as Walter Afanasieff and Nathan Wang has underscored Dimash's ability to bridge cultures effortlessly, creating a fundamentally unique experience for any audience. This partnership with MPT Agency will prioritize collaborations with established industry figures—artists with whom Dimash has long aspired to work—as well as strategic projects designed to solidify his presence in the U.S. and build a rapprochement between his international audiences and the American market.

Globally, his work has been diverse and exceptional, contributing to box office hit soundtracks such as Jackie Chan's Vanguard and Legend. Aided by MPT Agency's long-standing experience with breaking foreign artists, Dimash's expansion to the North American market represents a deliberate effort to introduce a talent, sound, and genre-defiance like no other to an audience that is starving for innovation in its entertainment industry.

Known for his electrifying stage performances, death defying stunts on stage and his signature triple encores, there is no wonder he has sold out stages from Shenzhen to Moscow, London to New York. His latest two sold-out performances at the closing of the World Nomad Games in Astana drew an audience of 60,000, with over 35% of attendees traveling from Europe and the Americas to Kazakhstan to witness the Strangers tour. His upcoming shows in Prague and Düsseldorf are drawing in global audiences for another one of a kind experience of pop, rock and opera.

For the American music scene, Dimash's arrival marks a rare moment of convergence between global talent and local industry. His vocal abilities—recognized as the most expansive of any contemporary singer—offer opportunities for artistic partnerships that could leave a lasting imprint on the North American music landscape. With rumors of a surprise visit before the new year, fans are wondering where this secret city will be.

MPT Agency is actively engaging with artists, promoters, and industry stakeholders to explore collaborations that align with this exciting phase of Dimash's career. With their established global fanbases and proven records of success, their North American debut is set to be a pivotal moment both for artists and the U.S. music industry.

Dimash records under his own label, DimashAli Creative Center, and maintains a stoutly independent vision of his future. For inquiries about collaborations, media engagements, or concert dates, please contact his press representative at MPT Agency.

