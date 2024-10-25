HUNTINGDON, QC, Oct. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Community Economic Development and Employability Corporation (CEDEC) welcomes the House of Commons Standing Committee on Official Languages report about the Economic Development of Official Language Minority Communities in Canada.

The report endorses Collaborative Economic Development as "…one of the socioeconomic models best suited to the needs of Quebec's English-speaking communities." It recommends the Government take "…collaborative economic development into account when implementing positive measures targeting the socio-economic development…" of the Official Language Minority Community in Quebec (OLMCQ).

John Buck, CEDEC's President and CEO, emphasized that "economic development is a collaborative team effort. Working together to leverage OLMCQ assets at the local, regional, and provincial levels is the best guarantee of responding to the economic development needs of the community," insisted Buck. "The Committee's support for unprecedented collaboration is a critical guidepost for future federal OLMCQ policy and funding action," he asserted.

The report also proposes the Government adopt an Employment Strategy for English-speaking Quebecers. "Again, this recommendation echoes and lends high-level Parliamentary policy support to the Collaborative Workforce Development Strategy for the OLMCQ released last week by CEDEC," underlined Buck.

Sylvia Martin-Laforge, Director General of the Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN), was encouraged by the report. "The Standing Committee's recognition of the OLMCQ's Collaborative Economic Development Ten-year Plan reflects a sincere effort on the part of the Committee to promote and protect Official Language Minority Communities across Canada, while responding to their particular circumstances," she said. "Furthermore," Martin-Laforge indicated, "the inconsistencies noted in the report about the socio-economic profiles of English-speakers will be addressed with by-and-for measures to ensure economic development actions are based upon the best evidence."

CEDEC is the designated and federally funded organization responsible for promoting and coordinating economic development for the OLMCQ, including labour market and workforce development. The QCGN is the leading advocate for the rights and vitality of the OLMCQ.

Source: Kirsten Hathaway, CEDEC, [email protected], (514) 755-7043; Geneviève Grenier, QCGN, [email protected], (438) 270-0680