MPAC recognized as a Top Employer for third year in a row

PICKERING, ON, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) is pleased to announce that for the third year in a row, it has been recognized as one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for 2022.

"This award has become the benchmark for a company's best practices, and we are honoured to once again be named among Greater Toronto's Top Employers," said Nicole McNeill, President and Chief Administrative Officer.

MPAC was recognized based on several criteria including: work culture and atmosphere; health and wellness; financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee engagement and communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

Highlights included MPAC's strong focus on employee mental health, regular communication with employees and live updates from leadership, vacation allowances and support for flexible work.

"As the course of the pandemic has evolved, MPAC has remained flexible, agile and adaptable to ensure we could continue to deliver the important work that municipalities and other stakeholders depend on." said Nicole. "This award is a testament to our commitment to balance employee health and wellness while ensuring we are delivering value to our stakeholders."

With offices across Ontario, MPAC employees work not only in property valuation and inspection roles but also in customer relations, legal, information technology, commercial sales, human resources, communications and finance.

MPAC is featured along with other winners of the 2021 competition in a special magazine published in The Globe and Mail and online at CanadasTop100.com.

For more information on MPAC and its work environment, visit mpac.ca.





About MPAC

The Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) is an independent, not-for-profit corporation funded by all Ontario municipalities, accountable to the Province, municipalities and property taxpayers through its 13-member Board of Directors. Our role is to assess and classify all properties in Ontario in compliance with the Assessment Act and regulations set by the Government of Ontario.

We are the largest assessment jurisdiction in North America and second largest in the world, assessing and classifying more than five million properties in Ontario, representing $3 trillion in property value. Our assessments generate close to $30 billion annually and provide the foundation that municipalities use to base the property taxes needed to pay for community services.

SOURCE Municipal Property Assessment Corporation

For further information: For all media inquiries, please contact:, Paula Chung