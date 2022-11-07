PEMBERTON, BC, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canadians are taking action to fight climate change and deliver clean air and a strong economy. Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. That's why the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to purchase, charge and drive electric vehicles (EVs) in British Columbia and across the country.

Today, Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $100,000 investment in the Village of Pemberton to install two EV fast chargers in Pemberton's downtown core.

Funded through Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP), all chargers will be available to Permbertonians by July 2023.

The project will also receive $148,900 from the Village of Pemberton through the Canada Community-Building Fund and $50,000 from the Province of British Columbia through the CleanBC Go Electric Program , bringing the total project cost to $298,900.

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, while federal rebates of up to $5,000 are helping more Canadians make the switch to an EV.

Budget 2022 delivered an additional $1.7 billion to extend the government's purchase incentive program until March 2025 and to expand the types of vehicle models eligible under the program, which would include more vans, trucks and SUVs.

The Government of Canada is working toward the deployment of 50,000 new chargers within Canada's network. This is supported through an investment of $400 million to extend the ZEVIP to March 2027, along with $500 million in investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank for large-scale ZEV charging and refuelling infrastructure that is revenue-generating and in the public interest.

These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada's target of ensuring all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035. And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today's announcement is part of achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals to build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

Quotes

"We're making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible where Canadians live, work and play. Investing in more EV chargers, like the ones announced today in Pemberton, British Columbia, will put more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"Thanks to policy and incentives from both the province and the federal government, British Columbia has the highest electric vehicle adoption rate in Canada and the entire continent. Canada is investing in charging infrastructure in Pemberton so that the fast-growing numbers of new drivers of electric vehicles will be able to quickly charge their vehicles, easing travel and contributing to lowering emissions from transportation."

Patrick Weiler

Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country.

"More and more communities in British Columbia are taking the steps to switch to electric vehicles. With our CleanBC GoElectric programs, we continue to support British Columbians by providing them with the necessary tools and financial support to make this transition, including more public charging stations. With the highest EV adoption rates in North America, B.C is a leader in the movement for a clean and sustainable future."

The Honourable Bruce Ralston

B.C. Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation

"The Village of Pemberton is extremely grateful to Natural Resources Canada and the Province of British Columbia for their contributions toward this essential infrastructure. The addition of the new EV Chargers on Aster Street will encourage the adoption of electric vehicles in our community, helping to reduce emissions and delivering on a key strategy of the Village's Community Climate Action Plan."

Mike Richman

Mayor, Village of Pemberton

Quick Facts

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Thanks to the funds invested to date by the Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP), more than 34,500 new charging stations will be installed from coast to coast by 2027.

Budget 2022 provided Natural Resources Canada's ZEVIP with an additional $400 million , and Canada's Infrastructure Bank will invest $500 million to deploy an additional 50,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2027.

, and Infrastructure Bank will invest to deploy an additional 50,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2027. To date, over 150,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

Related Information

