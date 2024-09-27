MP Sheehan announces funding for the Sault Community Career Centre to support skills training for young people

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian youth are one of the country's greatest strengths and sources of potential, and the Government of Canada is supporting young people at every stage of their journey toward a prosperous future. Every young person deserves a good job, but we know that many youth face barriers to employment. Creating opportunities for young people to gain the skills and experience they need for a fair chance at financial success is key to strengthening our economy, building a more inclusive country, and ensuring that no one is left behind.

Today, on behalf of the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie, announced over $1.07 million over four years to the Sault Community Career Centre for their Transition to Independence Program (TIP). Funding is being provided through Employment and Social Development Canada's (ESDC's) Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS) Program.

TIP is a flexible and personalized program that supports Sault Ste. Marie youth. Over the next four years, funding for TIP through the YESS Program will assist 66 youth, aged 15 to 30, who face barriers to employment, such as those who are not in education, employment or training; those facing poverty or homelessness; recent immigrants and refugees; and those experiencing discrimination. By offering a range of activities, skills training and work experiences, TIP will empower participants to overcome socio-economic challenges and transition to the labor force or return to education.

In total, the YESS Program is expected to fund more than 200 new projects worth approximately $370 million between now and 2028, as part of the Government's plan to create 90,000 youth job placements per year between 2024 and 2026. These projects will provide flexible employment services and holistic supports tailored to each participant to help young people gain transferable skills with a lasting positive impact on their careers. This approach has already demonstrated success, with over 80% of participants from June 2019 to December 2022 either employed or returning to school following their participation in YESS programming.

The Government of Canada recognizes the vital role governments can play in making sure young people succeed. That is why, as announced in Budget 2024, the Government is helping to restore fairness for every generation by unlocking access to post-secondary education, investing in the skills of the future, and creating opportunities for younger Canadians to get good jobs.

Quotes

"Young people want to succeed—for themselves, for their families, and for their communities. The federal government is making sure that this is possible by helping them access the skills and experience they need to successfully transition into the labour market. The Sault Community Career Centre's project is a great example of how, with federal support, community organizations can create opportunities for all young people, particularly youth facing barriers and with disabilities, to find a good job and build a fulfilling career."

– The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"I am proud that our government is recognizing the hard work done by the Sault Community Career Centre. Providing enhanced career-development opportunities with wraparound services including mental health, food security and personal resources is a model for encouraging and supporting these future community leaders. Helping young people facing barriers to find employment in our community and develop skills for the workforce are how we ensure that that we remain a prosperous and thriving city."

– Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie

"The Transition to Independence Program is a vital initiative that equips youth in Sault Ste. Marie with the skills and support they need to overcome barriers and achieve long-term success. This generous funding from the Government of Canada allows us to provide a tailored approach to help each participant reach their full potential. By offering employment training, wraparound supports, and personal development resources, we are not only investing in their futures but also in the future of our community."

– Adam Pinder, Executive Director, Sault Community Career Centre

Quick facts

ESDC's YESS Program was designed to give all youth an equal opportunity to find meaningful work. New to this funding cycle is the Youth with Disabilities Stream, which places an emphasis on supporting projects that target youth with disabilities. Over 30% of funded projects are expected to address the unique employment challenges faced by youth with disabilities, surpassing the original target of 20%.

Other priority groups include Indigenous youth, 2SLGBTQI+ youth, Black and racialized youth, and youth in official language minority communities.

ESDC's YESS Program is part of the Government of Canada's broader Youth Employment and Skills Strategy, a horizontal initiative championed by 12 federal departments, agencies and Crown corporations. Together, these 12 partners deliver funding programs to help Canadian youth (aged 15 to 30) develop the skills and gain the experience they need to successfully transition into the labour market.

To help younger Canadians pursue and achieve their dreams, the Government is investing to create more job opportunities and ensure that hard work pays off for the next generation. To create 90,000 youth job placements and employment support opportunities per year, Budget 2024 proposes to provide $351.2 million for the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy in the 2025 to 2026 fiscal year. These investments in youth job opportunities include: $150.7 million across the federal partners under the YESS to provide job placements and employment supports to youth; and $200.5 million for Canada Summer Jobs delivered by ESDC to provide well-paying summer job opportunities, including jobs in sectors facing critical labour shortages, such as housing construction.

for the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy in the 2025 to 2026 fiscal year. These investments in youth job opportunities include:

Associated links

Youth Employment and Skills Strategy

