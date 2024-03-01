MP Parm Bains highlights $177-million extension to the Wine Sector Support Program

VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, during a visit to the Vancouver International Wine Festival, Parm Bains, Member of Parliament for Steveston–Richmond East, highlighted an extension to the Wine Sector Support Program. With an investment of up to $177 million over the next three years, the program will continue to help the Canadian wine sector improve its competitiveness and adapt to the challenges it faces. This follows an announcement made by the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, at Trius Winery in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, earlier today.

British Columbia has a long and rich tradition of growing grapes for wine and its reputation as a wine-growing region continues to flourish with award-winning labels and expanding production. According to the most recent statistics from the Wine Growers of B.C., the B.C. wine industry has an economic impact of over $3 billion annually and supports more than 14,000 jobs. The wine industry also provides a big boost to tourism, attracting well over a million visitors to the province each year.

While the Canadian wine industry has seen considerable growth over the past several years, it continues to face a range of pressures impacting its financial resilience and competitiveness, including input price increases, labour shortages, climate limitations and severe weather events.

Originally launched in July 2022, the Wine Sector Support Program provides financial support to help licensed Canadian wineries adapt to ongoing and emerging challenges. This new funding will provide additional support to the wine sector, incenting investments that will help to capitalize on strengths and position it for long-term success. The additional funding brings the Government of Canada's total investment through the program to over $343 million.

The national, regional and local economic contribution of Canada's wine sector has a far reach – from grape growing, to retail sales, to tourism – while also helping the agricultural sector grow and diversify. The Government of Canada will continue to work with the wine industry to strengthen the sector and keep it competitive.

"Canada's wine sector creates jobs, drives economic growth, and supports so many communities right across the country. This extension of the Wine Sector Support Program will provide vitally important support to our wineries as they continue to innovate and adapt to challenges so the sector can stay strong and competitive for years to come."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"B.C. wines are known around the world for their quality and taste. I proudly support and reaffirm our government's commitment to grape growers, winemakers and the British Columbia wine industry to ensure its long-term sustainability and success."

- Parm Bains, Member of Parliament for Steveston–Richmond East

"The BC wine industry is one of the pillars of agriculture and tourism in British Columbia. Having endured extreme challenges over the past few years, today's announcement of long-term support for our growers and producers is certainly welcome so that we can continue to provide exceptional quality 100% BC wine and remarkable tourism experiences for both local and international visitors alike."

- Miles Prodan, President and CEO of Winegrowers British Columbia

There are 365 wineries in B.C. and in 2022, the B.C. wine industry had sales revenue valued at $861 million .

. Since July 2022 , 207 wineries in B.C. have received financial support through the Wine Sector Support program.

, 207 wineries in B.C. have received financial support through the Wine Sector Support program. With this extension, the Wine Sector Support Program will continue to provide non-repayable grants based on wineries' production of bulk wine fermented in Canada from domestic and/or imported primary agricultural products.

from domestic and/or imported primary agricultural products. Eligible recipient payments are determined based on the eligible litres of wine produced. To be eligible, wine must be produced in Canada using fermented domestic and/or imported primary agricultural products in the previous fiscal year from the one in which a grant payment is approved.

using fermented domestic and/or imported primary agricultural products in the previous fiscal year from the one in which a grant payment is approved. The application intake period for 2024-2025 will open on April 8, 2024 and close on May 24, 2024 . Eligible wineries must submit an application within the intake window each year to be considered for funding for that fiscal year.

and close on . Eligible wineries must submit an application within the intake window each year to be considered for funding for that fiscal year. The Wine Sector Support Program will end on March 31, 2027 .

. In addition to this funding, Minister MacAulay also announced today two initiatives under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, both led by the Canadian Grapevine Certification Network, to advance science and research and increase the competitiveness of the sector. This includes up to $5.9 million under the AgriScience Program – Clusters Component for the Grape and Wine Cluster, as well as up to $836,220 under the AgriAssurance Program.

under the AgriScience Program – Clusters Component for the Grape and Wine Cluster, as well as up to under the AgriAssurance Program. Under the new Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, the wine sector is eligible to apply for support through the federally-delivered programs, as well as the provincially-delivered cost-shared programs. Grape and wine producers also have access to the Business Risk Management (BRM) suite of programs.

