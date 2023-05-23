SAINT-LAMBERT, QC, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Forests are a nature-based climate solution: trees contribute to biodiversity, protect and conserve water resources, and lower emissions by capturing and storing excess carbon. Forests and trees also clean the air that we breathe and help cool urban centres.

Today, Alexandra Mendès, Member of Parliament for Brossard–Saint-Lambert, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and Pascale Mongrain, Mayor of Saint-Lambert, announced nearly $400,000 in federal funding under the 2 Billion Trees program to support the planting of 10,000 trees in Saint-Lambert.

This project will revitalize local urban forest cover and replace aging trees and those affected by Dutch elm disease and the emerald ash borer. The trees will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions while also creating green spaces. This project will engage community organizations and encourage local participation and environmental awareness through tree planting and educational activities.

Earlier this month, as part of the Montreal Climate Summit, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced over $40 million in federal funding under the 2 Billion Trees program for three tree-planting initiatives across Montreal and Vaudreuil-Dorion, which will collectively support the planting of over 275,000 trees.

The Government of Canada's 2 Billion Trees program is helping to clean the air, keep neighbourhoods cool in the summer, create thousands of jobs and fight climate change while protecting nature. Currently, agreements are signed and under negotiation to support organizations and governments in planting over 260 million trees.

By working together with provinces, territories, local communities and Indigenous Peoples, Canada continues to build a strong, healthy future for generations to come.

Quotes

"Trees are essential to our lives — they capture carbon, improve air quality and support wildlife — and they are important allies in our fight against climate change. That's why Canada has committed to planting two billion trees. Through this investment to plant 10,000 trees in Saint-Lambert, we are collaborating with municipal and local partners to help deliver more climate-resilient communities while delivering clean air for the next generation."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"Even within our urban sprawl, nature does not escape us. I am so pleased to see the City of Saint-Lambert take advantage of the 2 Billion Trees program by adding to its green scape. These trees represent the breath of our commitment for healthier communities. I am fortunate to represent a constituency that values our environment and our future. Saint-Lambert proves that where there's a will, there is always a way!"

Alexandra Mendès

Member of Parliament for Brossard–Saint-Lambert

"Our urban forest is one of Saint-Lambert's greatest treasures. This grant will ensure its sustainability and over time will help maintain the remarkable canopy that covers our city. We are pleased with this federal support that will allow us to deliver a major planting project that will make a positive difference in our environment, especially in the current context of climate change."

Pascale Mongrain

Mayor of Saint-Lambert

