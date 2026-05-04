OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Today, the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced the reappointment of Brian Douglas, as Chairperson of the Farm Products Council of Canada (FPCC), effective June 11, 2026, until October 2, 2027.

Mr. Douglas is a University of Guelph graduate with 41 years of distinguished public service experience. His career has allowed him to gain deep insight into the opportunities and challenges facing Canadian producers. He has held senior leadership roles in the Government of Prince Edward Island (PEI), including Clerk of the Executive and Secretary to the Cabinet, and Deputy Minister positions in Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal, and Agriculture.

Most of his career was dedicated to the PEI Department of Agriculture, where he led the Agriculture Resource Division and Farm Extension Services. Mr. Douglas also represented PEI on numerous provincial and national boards and committees related to agriculture and infrastructure. He has served as Chairperson and Deputy Head of FPCC for the last four years, where his leadership continues to advance the organization's mandate.

Quote

"I would like congratulate Mr. Douglas on his continued leadership at the Farm Products Council of Canada. His extensive expertise and lifelong dedication to strengthening Canadian agriculture are invaluable assets to our producers and the sector as a whole."

The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick facts

The Farm Products Council of Canada (FPCC) is the federal oversight body responsible for overseeing the marketing agencies responsible for the supply management system for poultry and eggs and the operations of the promotion-research agencies in Canada.

The FPCC promotes an efficient and competitive Canadian agriculture industry, and advises the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food on all matters related to the agencies established under the Farm Products Agencies Act (FPAA) and the Agricultural Products Marketing Act (APMA).

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Contacts: For media: Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected] | Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]