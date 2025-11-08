CALGARY, AB, Nov. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Changes in the global trading system are causing massive disruptions and uncertainty for Canadians. The world has changed, and Canada's economic strategy must change. Budget 2025: Canada Strong is our plan to transform our economy from one that is reliant on a single trade partner to one that is stronger, more self-sufficient, and more resilient to global shocks. This budget is a plan to enable $1 trillion in investments over the next five years. That can increase our GDP by over 3.5 per cent equivalent to more than $3,500 for every Canadian – delivering far more for Canadians than what's being taken from us. This is a plan for Canada to give ourselves more than any foreign government can take away – a plan to build Canada strong.

Today the MP for Calgary Confederation, Corey Hogan, met with the National accessArts Centre (NaAC) in Calgary to highlight Budget 2025's investments to support a wide range of infrastructure projects and help local communities build Canada Strong.

Earlier this year, the federal government announced over $8.2 million through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program for the Multidisciplinary Disability and Community Arts Hub (MDCAH) to replace the NaAC's current facility and to provide a sustainable space for artists living with disabilities to shine. This investment is proof of our commitment to investing in community infrastructure, and will support Canada's artists, creators, and cultural entrepreneurs, who are at the heart of our creative economy.

The MDCAH will be net-zero and feature a multi-purpose presentation and training venue, a visual arts gallery, a social enterprise café, and outdoor and community gathering spaces. The facility will provide the NaAC with a modern, accessible arts space to offer training, creation, and exhibition opportunities for artists, creators, producers, and performers with developmental, physical, and acquired disabilities.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will invest $51 billion over 10 years, followed by $3 billion per year ongoing, to revitalise local infrastructure – the hospitals, universities, and colleges that serve our people, the roads and bridges that move our goods, and the water and transit systems that sustain our towns. The program will include:

A provincial and territorial stream that will provide $17.2 billion over 10 years to support infrastructure projects and priorities in housing, health care, and education. This could include transit infrastructure, colleges, universities, medical schools, and water and wastewater facilities. From this stream, $5 billion over three years will be dedicated specifically to a new Health Infrastructure Fund , upgrading health infrastructure such as hospitals, emergency rooms, and urgent care centres.

that will provide $17.2 billion over 10 years to support infrastructure projects and priorities in housing, health care, and education. This could include transit infrastructure, colleges, universities, medical schools, and water and wastewater facilities. A direct delivery stream that will provide $6 billion to support regionally significant projects, large building retrofits, climate adaptation, or community infrastructure. This could include clean-energy generation and storage projects, flood protection, and new community and recreational spaces.

that will provide $6 billion to support regionally significant projects, large building retrofits, climate adaptation, or community infrastructure. This could include clean-energy generation and storage projects, flood protection, and new community and recreational spaces. A community stream that will provide $27.8 billion for local roads, bridges, water systems, and community centres – getting the basics right and helping towns and cities grow.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will build new infrastructure to speed up work and bring down costs. When colleges and universities have archaic buildings, when hospitals are over capacity, and when water systems fail, productivity drops and businesses pay more. The Build Communities Strong Fund will spur economic activity, create new careers in the skilled trades, and give investors the confidence to build around reliable public infrastructure.

This fund is part of the government's broader nation-building mission. This includes the Major Projects Office to fast-track transformative energy, trade, and transportation projects across the country, Build Canada Homes to supercharge housing construction, and the Defence Investment Agency to use domestic resources and materials to scale up our industrial base.

The past year has revealed there are limits to Canada's economic independence. Budget 2025 is tackling that challenge head on. It is our plan to take control and build the future we want for ourselves. It is our plan to build Canada Strong.

Quotes

"Budget 2025 is an investment budget – a confident Canada taking control of its own future. Central to that mission is building local infrastructure, so we can empower Canadians with faster commutes, better careers, and lower costs. With a new investment of over $50 billion, we are building stronger communities to build Canada strong."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

"To build the strongest economy in the G7, we must build infrastructure at a speed and scale not seen in generations. The Build Communities Strong Fund is the essential investment in nation-building, targeting the roads, hospitals, schools, and water systems that underpin local prosperity. By delivering this critical infrastructure to communities across the country, we are directly investing in our workers and businesses – and building Canada strong."

-- The Hon. François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

"Budget 2025 prioritizes strengthening our economy and empowering Canadians. MDCAH is a prime example of how, through collaboration with our partners, we can support local artists and access to creative spaces while creating jobs for members of our communities. We build a stronger Canada when we invest in our economy and in vibrant, inclusive community spaces."

-- Corey Hogan, Member of Parliament for Calgary Confederation

"The Government of Canada's investment towards the construction of our MDCAH facility is a clear demonstration of investing in infrastructure that will bring long-term societal and economic returns. When completed, we envision a new generation of Canadian artists with disabilities who will be supported in their pursuits of contributing to Canada's creative economy, and the creation of an accessible community hub that will empower and employ Canadians with disabilities through our new presentation venues and social enterprise café."

-- Jung-Suk Ryu, President and CEO, National accessArts Centre

Quick facts

Examples of Budget 2025 projects that will help build strong communities with improved local infrastructure can be found in Chapter 1: Building a stronger Canadian economy

Under the provincial and territorial stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund, provinces and territories will be required to cost match federal investments and ensure that supported municipalities reduce development charges and do not levy other taxes that hinder housing supply.

Budget 2025 delivers on the government's Comprehensive Expenditure Review to modernise government, improve efficiencies, and deliver better results and services for Canadians. It includes an initial $60 billion in savings over five years, and makes generational investments in housing, infrastructure, defence, and productivity and competitiveness. These are strategic, capital investments designed to then catalyse $500 billion of new investment into Canada over the next five years.



Related products

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]