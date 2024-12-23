Mowilex, Indonesia's First Carbon Neutral Manufacturer, Receives CarbonNeutral® Company Certification for the Sixth Consecutive Year

Mowilex has earned its sixth consecutive CarbonNeutral® company certification through investments in innovative technologies and offset programs.

The company's environmental commitments are helping Indonesia reach carbon reduction targets while also advancing United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

reach carbon reduction targets while also advancing United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Mowilex became Indonesia's first certified carbon neutral manufacturer in 2019, and has since expanded its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- PT Mowilex Indonesia (Mowilex) has achieved its sixth consecutive CarbonNeutral® certification from Climate Impact Partners. Mowilex made history when it became Indonesia's first certified carbon neutral manufacturer in 2019. Since then, the company's continuous investments in green technologies and offsets that neutralize remaining emissions have lessened its environmental impact while supporting Indonesia's emission reduction goals.

Innovation in Every Can. Mowilex Recycled paint has up to 40% premium recycled paint per 2.5-litre pail, lowering its carbon footprint by up to 60% versus traditional paint products.

To complete its latest certification, Mowilex is supporting India's Lingasugur Wind Power Project. As part of a clean power portfolio that decreases fossil fuel use, the Lingasugur project advances four United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: Affordable and Clean Energy (goal 7), Decent Work and Economic Growth (goal 8), Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure (goal 9), and Climate Action (goal 13).

Mowilex also reduced its carbon footprint and offset emissions across production and distribution. Solar panels being installed at the Cikande plant will reduce the company's dependence on non-renewable electricity sourced from the grid. After fostering improvement projects to lower fuel usage and transitioning from fuel-based equipment to electric, Mowilex recorded a 98% decrease in emissions from stationery sources compared to 2023. Renewable electricity from low- or zero-emissions sources powers the new equipment. Mowilex worked with ACT Commodities, a CDP gold-accredited organization that helps companies navigate scope 1, 2 and 3 decarbonization, to obtain related Renewable Energy Certificates.

"Mowilex is honoured to receive a sixth consecutive CarbonNeutral company certification. We hold ourselves to high ethical and environmental standards, and this recognition proves that manufacturers can make a positive, lasting impact across the value chain," says Niko Safavi, CEO of PT Mowilex Indonesia.

By demonstrating environmental leadership and decreasing its own emissions, Mowilex is helping Indonesia reach Enhanced Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) goals. The country has set an unconditional emission reduction target of 31.89% by 2030 and is committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2060. Estimates by the World Resources Institute (WRI) Indonesia suggest the industrial sector accounted for three-quarters of Indonesia's total emissions in 2019 alone.

"Global change starts with local efforts, and Mowilex invests heavily in initiatives that benefit local communities. Reducing carbon emissions is just the start. We've also supported community development projects, funded habitat restoration, and completed the planting of 50,000 mangrove trees in celebration of the company's 50th anniversary," Safavi says. "Mowilex takes pride in being a force for good, in Indonesia and beyond."

Mowilex has released its annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, earned its third consecutive Indonesia's Best Managed Companies award from Deloitte, and established the Mowilex Scientific Advisory Board to expand research efforts and foster innovation. The company also introduced its new Mowilex Recycled paints, which contain up to 40% premium recycled paint in each 2.5-litre pail.

Check Mowilex ESG programs and products at Mowilex.com.

About PT Mowilex Indonesia

PT Mowilex Indonesia (Mowilex), a subsidiary of Asia Coatings Enterprises, Pte. Ltd., is a leading producer of premium paints and coatings. Since launching the first Indonesian-made, water-based paints in 1970, the company has expanded its commitment to environmental ethics, equality, community and innovation. PT Mowilex is Indonesia's only certified carbon neutral manufacturer, producing zero and low VOC paints in modern colours, and the company regularly wins awards for its corporate social responsibility and sustainability efforts.

SOURCE PT Mowilex Indonesia

Sindy Febriyani, [email protected]