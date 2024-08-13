Here's why Deloitte named Mowilex one of Indonesia's best managed companies for a third consecutive year

Key news highlights:

Mowilex won an Indonesia's Best Managed Companies award from Deloitte for the third year in a row.

Just 1,300 companies worldwide are named to the Best Managed Companies list, earning recognition for excellence in strategy, innovation, culture and governance.

In the past year, Mowilex received a fifth consecutive carbon neutral certification and recorded new product and environmental innovations.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- An innovative approach to strategy, culture and community impact helped PT Mowilex Indonesia (Mowilex) earn a spot-on Deloitte's Best Managed Companies in Indonesia list for the third year in a row. The 2024 recognition puts Mowilex, a leading producer of premium paints and coatings, in an exclusive network of just 1,300 global brands to win this prestigious award.

How did Mowilex impress the independent judging panel that evaluated the company's industry-leading performance, excellent business practices and sustained growth?

PT Mowilex Indonesia won the 2024 Best Managed Companies in Indonesia award from Deloitte for the third consecutive year. The announcement came on August 8, during an awards ceremony at Grand Hyatt Jakarta.

"It all starts with our commitment to innovation, plus a focus on environmental responsibility, ethics and building meaningful connections with our communities, employees and stakeholders," says Niko Safavi, CEO of PT Mowilex Indonesia. "Mowilex takes a unique approach to corporate strategy, culture and governance, and that's what helped us earn our third annual award from Deloitte. We're proud to be recognised as a market leader, and we continue working hard to be Indonesia's most trusted paint brand."

Since winning its previous Deloitte award in 2023, Mowilex has further expanded its environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. The company, which became Indonesia's first certified carbon neutral manufacturer in 2019, earned a fifth consecutive carbon neutral certification in late 2023. To do that, Mowilex continues investing in projects that significantly increase the company's efficiency. A new Cikande production plant inaugurated in 2023 conserves resources through a zero-waste water system for domestic wastewater, along with skylights and various smart technologies. The updates reduced average monthly electricity use by 4.03% compared to FY2022. Additionally, the ratio of electricity usage per production output decreased by 3.47%. New solar panels at the Mowilex headquarters cut that facility's carbon emissions by 22% in 2023, and the company recently completed its pledge to plant 50,000 mangrove trees that are increasing its positive environmental impact across Indonesia. Mowilex also supports several offset projects that advance United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Mowilex earned a 2024 Top Brand Award for its strong brand performance and customer loyalty in the Indonesian market. Frost & Sullivan named Mowilex Indonesian Company of the Year in 2024, praising its eco-friendly products and resource-efficient operations. Mowilex has also earned Green Label certification in both Indonesia and Singapore, along with additional awards for product innovation and continuous improvement. Company employees at all levels enjoy inclusive learning opportunities, and Mowilex supports its local communities with major donations of volunteer time and products – including more than 7,650 donated litres of paint in 2023 alone.

Mowilex representatives joined Deloitte executives to celebrate the 2024 Indonesia's Best Managed Companies awards during an August 8 ceremony at Jakarta's Grand Hyatt Hotel.

"The winners of Indonesia's Best Managed Companies awards stand out for their innovation, purpose-driven value creation, industry leadership, commitment to sustainability, active talent engagement and customer-centric mindset. Having witnessed the evolution of the winners through the awards process, particularly for those who have participated over recent years, it is remarkable to see how they have raised the bar for success among private businesses in Indonesia," says How Kiat Chua, Best Managed Companies leader, Deloitte Southeast Asia.

This year's Best Managed Companies, recognized by Deloitte Private's flagship program, are located in 46 countries across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific, serving private clients of all sizes.

Learn more about Mowilex products and ESG programs at Mowilex.com.

About PT Mowilex Indonesia

PT Mowilex Indonesia (Mowilex), a subsidiary of Asia Coatings Enterprises, Pte. Ltd., is a leading producer of premium paints and coatings. Since launching the first Indonesian-made, water-based paints in 1970, the company has expanded its commitment to environmental ethics, equality, community and innovation. PT Mowilex is Indonesia's only certified carbon neutral manufacturer, producing zero and low VOC paints in modern colours, and the company regularly wins awards for its corporate social responsibility and sustainability efforts.

[email protected]

Utami Pratiwi,+62857-1956-4244,[email protected]