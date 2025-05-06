Movie Night Just Got an Upgrade: Introducing VIP Wednesdays this May

VIP Access at Regular Prices – Every Wednesday in May!

TORONTO, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Experience the movies, elevated. For the entire month of May, every Wednesday guests 19+ (or 18+ in Alberta, Manitoba and Quebec) can enjoy the VIP life without the VIP price, with VIP tickets available for the cost of regular ones. Tickets purchased online are subject to the payment of an online booking fee up to $1.50 plus tax.

Exclusive to Cineplex, VIP Cinemas offer an adult-only escape where dinner, drinks, dessert and a movie all come together in one place. Guests can enjoy spacious, comfortable seating and personal in-seat service featuring an exclusive VIP menu. All the classics are available, including popcorn (with or without extra butter), along with an expanded crafted food and beverage menu, including signature cocktails and specialty food items. Don't want the fun to end? VIP also features a fully licensed VIP Lounge – a place to connect before or after the movie, to enjoy a drink, an appetizer or even a full multi-course meal.

Designed to elevate the movie-going experience, VIP is the ultimate way to elevate date night, escape the kids for an evening, catch up with friends or simply enjoy watching a movie. For more information on VIP Wednesdays, visit cineplex.com/promos/vipwednesdays.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 172 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media or CDM), alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

