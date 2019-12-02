Movember Closes the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Evan Connor, Development Manager, Corporate, The Movember Foundation, joined Steven Mills, Head, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to close the market. The Movember Foundation has one goal: to stop men dying too young. The Foundation supports the following causes: prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention. Since 2003, Movember has funded more than 1,250 men's health projects around the world, challenging the status quo, shaking up men's health research and transforming the way health services reach and support men.

Movember Closes the Market (CNW Group/TMX Group Limited)
