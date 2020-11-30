Movember Canada Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Todd Minerson, Country Director, Movember Canada, and his moustache sporting team joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group to bring awareness to men's health issues and to open the market.

Movember is the leading global charity dedicated to changing the face of men's health. Movember invests in research and initiatives in the areas of prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention. For more information and for ways to donate to Movember Canada, please visit ca.movember.com