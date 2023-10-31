MOVEMBER RAISES FUNDS AND AWARENESS FOR MEN'S HEALTH INCLUDING PROSTATE CANCER, TESTICULAR CANCER, AND MEN'S MENTAL HEALTH

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Movember, the leading global men's health charity, kicks off its 17th annual campaign in Canada. Once again, moustaches will be sprouting on the faces of men across the country as they raise funds and awareness for men's health. The annual campaign unites "Mo Bros" and "Mo Sisters" coast-to-coast, encouraging them to come together and raise awareness for some of the leading global men's health issues: mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.

The stats speak for themselves. In Canada, 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, testicular cancer continues to be the most diagnosed cancer in young men, and 3 in 4 (75%) suicides are by men.

Movember may be best known for its hairy ribbon, but for those follicle-challenged (or who simply don't want to grow), there are lots of ways to get involved. It's easy. Sign-up at www.movember.com , create a Mo Space, choose to Grow, Move, Host or Mo Your Own Way and start raising funds and awareness for men's mental and physical health.

GROW: A Mo. At the beginning of the month, grab the razor and shave down clean. Grow your moustache for the next 30 days and wear it proudly.

A Mo. At the beginning of the month, grab the razor and shave down clean. Grow your moustache for the next 30 days and wear it proudly. MOVE: Commit to moving 60kms over the month. That's 60kms for the 60 men we lose to suicide each hour, every hour across the world. Run, walk, wheel, spin, bike – get out and get active.

Commit to moving 60kms over the month. That's 60kms for the 60 men we lose to suicide each hour, every hour across the world. Run, walk, wheel, spin, bike – get out and get active. HOST: A Mo-ment- Rally a crew and do something fun. Hosting is all about having a good time for a good cause.

A Mo-ment- Rally a crew and do something fun. Hosting is all about having a good time for a good cause. MO YOUR OWN WAY: Whether it's a gruelling test of physical endurance or a not-so-sweaty pledge to kick a bad habit, you choose your adventure and run with it.

"At Movember, we continue to be committed to changing the face of men's health. The harsh reality is that globally, we lose one man to suicide every minute of every day; prostate cancer is estimated to be the second most diagnosed cancer in men; and testicular cancer is the most common cancer in young men," says Todd Minerson, Country Director for Movember Canada. "Our fathers, partners, brothers, and friends are facing a health crisis, and we can't afford to stay silent. That's why we'll continue to make noise, to push boundaries, and to help shape the health and well-being of men for generations to come. Because we know that healthier men make healthier families, communities, and societies."

WHERE DOES THE MONEY GO?

It may be in good fun, but those moustaches, movements and moments are quite literally saving lives. Since its start, Movember has been boldly pushing the boundaries of medical science, disrupting conventional approaches, and reshaping the way that health services reach and support men. Through funds raised, Movember has helped support the development of five life-extending therapies, three PET imaging radiotracers, and a revolutionary blood test – including two of the most significant medical breakthroughs in the management of advanced prostate cancer in the 21st century: scans that can detect the smallest of tumours once they have spread outside the prostate and radioactive molecules that can destroy cancer cells without damaging surrounding healthy tissue.

Movember's commitment to men's mental health is just as far-reaching and impactful. By funding initiatives that are focused on prevention and early intervention, Movember aims to stop the progression of mental illness, supporting men before they reach a crisis point. Their work emphasises the importance of better social connections, early recognition of poor mental health, and improved mental health discussions.

Funds raised during the month of Movember (and all year round) will go towards the continued funding of these innovative programs and research – many taking place in Canada's own backyard. The following are only some of the Canadian-based programs Movember has actively supported in 2023:

In September 2023 , Movember announced an investment totalling up to $5.8 million CAD in funding for researchers and/or organizations across Canada that qualify for one of four new global research grant programs, each aimed at reducing the numbers of men dying from prostate cancer and improve quality of life for those living with the disease. Read more HERE.

, Movember announced an investment totalling up to CAD in funding for researchers and/or organizations across that qualify for one of four new global research grant programs, each aimed at reducing the numbers of men dying from prostate cancer and improve quality of life for those living with the disease. Read more HERE. Through to 2024, Movember will continue to fund four Canadian programs that are aimed at supporting the mental health of veterans and first responders, investing a total of $1.6M . This includes the First Responder Resiliency Program based out of Loon Lake , BC. Watch here.

This campaign, Movember is thrilled to partner with the Pringles brand in Canada to drive more open conversations around men's mental health. Pringles is generously donating $125,000 CAD to help support Movember's commitment to fund & deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs for men.

For more information or to join the Movember movement today, visit www.movember.com.

Media assets including videos and imagery can be downloaded HERE.

Note to Editors:

Movember strongly encourages the inclusion of appropriate help-seeking information for stories about suicide and mental illness. For support at any time, day or night, we encourage Canadians to reach out to one of the following services: Suicide Prevention Service (Toll Free: 1-833-456-4566 - ENG, 1-866-277-3553 – FR) or the Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868). For more help-seeking information, visit Movember.com/findhelp.

About Movember:

Since 2003, Movember has built a global men's health movement, funding more than 1,320 projects around the world, challenging the status quo, shaking up men's health research and transforming the way health services reach and support men. Movember has taken on three of the biggest health issues affecting men: prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide and over 20 years has:

Invested almost $350 million in over 600 biomedical research projects, focusing on prostate and testicular cancer.

in over 600 biomedical research projects, focusing on prostate and testicular cancer. Funded 4 prostate cancer registries, with over 200,000 men enrolled from 23 countries.

Supported interventions designed to assist and guide men through the prostate cancer journey, offering them resources and information so that they are empowered to make their own decisions, manage symptoms and share lived experiences.

Since taking on mental health and suicide prevention as a cause area in 2006, Movember has united experts, funded bold new approaches and embraced fresh perspectives. We've focused on prevention, early intervention, and health promotion through a male lens.

Movember is for everyone, not just for men. We are a health movement and our invitation to take part is open to everyone. We champion healthcare that is sensitive to the needs of everyone, including men, so that everyone benefits. We have a strong focus on how improving men's health can have a profoundly positive impact on women, families, and society. We are leading the charge in encouraging men to adopt healthy behaviours, challenging health systems and confronting gender norms to reduce health inequalities and save more lives.

SOURCE Movember Canada

For further information: Press contact: Fresh PR, Jo-Anne Stayner, [email protected], +1 604-603-0657; Movember Canada, Sonya Friesen, Public Relations Manager (Canada), [email protected], +1 613-808-1702