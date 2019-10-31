Moustache Season Arrives as Movember Kicks-Off Annual Fundraising Campaign

THIS MOVEMBER, FROM NOVEMBER 1ST-30TH, WHATEVER YOU GROW WILL SAVE A BRO

Canadians can sign-up to GROW, MOVE or HOST to raise funds for men's health

Money raised during Movember funds programs and research in the areas of prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men's mental health and suicide prevention

In Canada , men die on average six years earlier than women

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - This November, Canadians from coast-to-coast will be seeing more moustaches walking the streets as Movember kicks-off its 13th annual campaign across Canada, returning with its month-long fundraiser and challenging men and women to Grow, Move or Host to help raise funds and awareness for men's mental and physical health. To date, through moustaches grown and conversations generated, Movember has proudly welcomed over six million supporters and helped fund over 1,250 innovative men's health projects across twenty countries, nearly 300 of those right here in Canada. Join us today and register at Movember.com.

In Canada, the stats are shocking. 1 in 9 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime, 11 men will die from the disease every day, and it continues to be the most commonly diagnosed cancer among men. Three out of four suicides are by men, making it the second largest cause of death of males aged 15-44 in Canada. Testicular cancer is the most common cancer in young men and although in most cases the outcome for men with the disease is positive, the 97% chance of survival is of no comfort to the one in twenty who won't make it. Funds raised during the month of Movember (and all year round) will go towards funding innovative global programs and research aimed at these primary cause areas, with the intent of tackling these stats head-on and reducing the number of men dying prematurely by 25% by 2030.

Mo Bros and Mo Sisters who are planning to join the Movember movement this year should sign up at www.movember.com and create a Mo Space, where they will choose whether to GROW, MOVE or HOST (or a combination of the 3) in the name of men's health and commit to a fundraising goal.

GROW : A Mo. At the beginning of the month, men are encouraged to shave their faces clean and grow their moustache for the 30 days of Movember. If they're not willing to part with all of their beloved facial hair, they can also sacrifice a beard into a moustache and let that grow for the rest of the month. The Mo is our ribbon for men's health, and the idea is to wear it proudly!

: A Mo. At the beginning of the month, men are encouraged to shave their faces clean and grow their moustache for the 30 days of Movember. If they're not willing to part with all of their beloved facial hair, they can also sacrifice a beard into a moustache and let that grow for the rest of the month. The Mo is our ribbon for men's health, and the idea is to wear it proudly! MOVE : You don't need to be a hardened gym-goer to sign-up to Move. Fundraisers can run or walk 60 kilometres over the month - that's 60 kilometres for the 60 men lost to suicide each hour, around the world (that's one man every minute).

: You don't need to be a hardened gym-goer to sign-up to Move. Fundraisers can run or walk 60 kilometres over the month - that's 60 kilometres for the 60 men lost to suicide each hour, around the world (that's one man every minute). HOST: For the party-planner in all of us, Host encourages Mo Bros and Mo Sisters to organize an event – any event – from a trivia night, to a potluck, getting a team together for a street hockey tournament or happy hour drinks at work. Any type of event helps gather much-needed funds for men's health. Those interested in getting involved could also set up a Shave Down – a group shave-off of facial hair to get the month started. It's the easiest way to start a conversation about men's health.

Movember is committed to changing the face of men's health and is active year-round promoting positive health promotion, programs for men and raising awareness generally for men's mental and physical health. The charity recognizes that globally, men are dying six years earlier than women due to preventable or treatable health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide – Movember is committed to ensuring that women and men worldwide can have as much time as possible with their dads, brothers, uncles, partners and friends.

For more information or to join the Movember movement today, visit www.movember.com .



Tips for growing a Mo' • Be prepared: Aim for a style that will grace your face, but embrace the moustache that nature gives you, because whatever you grow will save a bro. • Be brave: The first few days, even weeks, can be uncomfortable as your Mo takes shape. Ride it out to encourage donations. • Ignore the itching: Remind yourself that men have endured worse in the past. You can stand a little face tickle. • Shape your moustache: Get across all the proper grooming techniques. A great Mo comes down to great grooming. • Nurture it and keep it clean: Look after your Mo, and your Mo will look after you.

About Movember

Movember is the leading global men's health charity working to change the face of men's health. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide prevention. In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health. To donate or learn more, please visit Movember.com .

