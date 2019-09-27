Mount Royal in Solidarity with Today's Climate March

MOUNT ROYAL, QC, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Town of Mount Royal wishes to express its support to the tens of thousands of students and citizens participating in today's climate march alongside environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

"There is no doubt among Mount Royal's municipal administration that climate change is a significant and urgent issue. We are using this important event to reiterate our deep concern and desire to participate in the solution," said Mount Royal Mayor Philippe Roy.

The Mayor took this opportunity to remind us of his administration's recent initiatives and decisions in response to the climate crisis. Last spring, the Town of Mount Royal announced a series of concrete measures to better protect the environment, which include the following:

The ban on residential oil heating starting in 2025

The upcoming removal of the last existing oil heating system in municipal buildings

The ban on conventional wood heating starting in 2020

The creation of a fund dedicated to projects to combat climate change

Better management of door-to-door flyer distribution, including the well-known Publisacs

The addition of cutting-edge eco-friendly elements, notably ones using geothermal energy, to the Sports and Community Complex project

The arrival of the Bixi bike-sharing system in Mount Royal

The activation of the Town's first two electric car charging stations

Better management of plastic water bottles in municipal buildings and parks

The substantial increase in horticultural initiatives to support the sustainability of the Town's urban forest, including its biodiversity

"The fight against global warming is a reality for everyone. It needs to be reflected in our daily actions," said Mayor Roy. "Every day, disturbing weather phenomena remind us that our planet is in distress. As a municipal administration, it is our duty to work together with our residents and make it better. It is critical that we take concrete actions to reduce the consequences of climate change for our present and future generations."

