Motorola unveils next-gen entertainment powerhouses: The new moto g and moto g power

Finding a device with premium features at a not-so-premium price point can be a challenge, but it doesn't have to be. The new moto g provides next-level entertainment with its 6.7" display and blazing-fast 5G speeds1 for the go-getter who needs a device that can keep up.

If you want all that and more, the new moto g power is the smartphone for you. This device not only comes packed with a larger 6.8" display and a massive battery that's built to last but also offers an upgraded photography experience, and a durable yet elegant design.

Both devices feature a high brightness mode of 1000 nits for clear visibility in any setting, with a 120 Hz refresh rate2 for seamless streaming, gaming, scrolling and more. To enhance your audio experience, both the new moto g and moto g power come with support for Dolby Atmos®, providing an immersive sound experience that reveals greater depth, clarity, and details, along with Bass Boost technology and Hi-Res Audio support for professional-level sound quality.

Built to last: moto g power

There's a reason this device has "power" in its name, and that's because its dependable 5000 mAh battery gets you through the day3 with ease. Whether you're streaming shows, working on the go, or scrolling through your social feed, the new moto g power allows you to do it all without having to worry about battery life. When it does come time to charge up, consumers can turn to 30W TurboPower™ charging4 to quickly get back to full battery or skip the cords with 15W wireless charging (wireless charger sold separately).

The new moto g power is equipped with a 50MP5 camera system for capturing all of life's moments, an 8MP ultrawide and macrovision lens to get you further from or closer to your subject, and a 16MP front camera that automatically reduces wrinkles or blemishes with Face Retouch. The camera system also features an ambient light sensor, optical image stabilization (OIS), and Quad Pixel technology to produce crisp, post-worthy shots regardless of the lighting condition.

Powerful enough to handle everything you throw its way, the new moto g power passed 16 rigorous tests to achieve MIL-STD-810H certification6. This means the device is engineered to endure falls from nearly four feet, temperatures from -4°F to 140°F, and high humidity levels up to 95%. For added protection, the device offers IP68 & IP69 underwater protection7 and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5, while also featuring a touch of glamor with its sleek vegan leather finish.

Built with you in mind: moto g

In a world where everyone has a camera in their pocket, it's important to be able to turn everyday scenes into lasting memories at a moment's notice. That's why the new moto g features a 50MP5 camera, equipped with technology designed to produce crisp, clear photos even in low light settings. This includes AI-powered night vision, an ambient light sensor for quick focusing, and Quad Pixel technology for enhanced detail. Additionally, the device offers a 16MP front camera for stunning selfies and a 2MP Macro Vision lens, perfect for capturing intricate details up close.

Connecting to 5G networks is seamless thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, which ensures quick and efficient performance. The fast processor coupled with RAM Boost makes searching, working, or brainstorming easier than ever, regardless of your location. The new moto g also comes equipped with a 5000 mAh battery for over a day of power3 and 30W TurboPower™ charging.4

Acting as the perfect blend between durability and style, the new moto g provides extra screen protection with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3, a water-repellent design8 built to withstand the elements, and a soft, vegan leather finish to complement your individuality while feeling secure in hand.

Personalize and protect what matters most

The new moto g and moto g power come with Android 15 out of the box, making the devices more personal, private, and user-friendly. Android 15 includes new setup screens, audio sharing, enhanced accessibility, new security warnings, and more.

These devices also deliver a suite of advanced software features that enhance security, connectivity, and individuality. Features include Moto Secure, Family Space, and Hello UX on both devices, with the addition of Smart Connect on the new moto g power.

moto g availability

In the United States, the new moto g – 2025 will be available universally unlocked online at motorola.com, Amazon.com and BestBuy.com on January 30, with subsequent in-store availability at additional national retailers in the coming months (MSRP: $199.99).9 The device will also be available at T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, AT&T, Cricket, Straight Talk, Total Wireless, Verizon, Boost Mobile, XFinity Mobile, Consumer Cellular, Google Fi Wireless, Spectrum, UScellular, and Optimum Mobile in the coming months.

In Canada, the new moto g– 2025 will be available at motorola.ca and select carriers and national retailers on May 2.

moto g power availability

In the United States, the new moto g power–2025 will be available universally unlocked online at motorola.com, Amazon.com and BestBuy.com on February 6, with subsequent in-store availability at additional national retailers in the coming months (MSRP: $299.99).9 The device will also be available at T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Cricket, AT&T, Straight Talk, Total Wireless, Verizon, UScellular, and Consumer Cellular in the coming months.

In Canada, the new moto g power–2025 will be available at motorola.ca and select carriers and national retailers on May 2.

Legal Disclaimers

Certain features, functionality, and product specifications may be network-dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO, and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. Dolby and Dolby Atmos are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. Corning and Gorilla are registered trademarks of Corning Incorporated. The product is conformed to "Hi-Res Audio Logo" standard defined by Japan Audio Society. The Logo is used under license from Japan Audio Society. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2024 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

5G service available with 5G plan. 5G network coverage required; available only in select areas; device not compatible with all 5G networks. Contact your service provider for details A minimum device refresh rate of 60Hz and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz; actual refresh rate may be less and will vary based on app/content limitations and requirements, device mode settings, and other factors. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed-use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns. Standard charger may be sold separately. Maximum 30W TurboPower™ charging speed on device; requires Motorola TurboPower™ 30W; higher chargers will not increase maximum charge capability. In-box charger varies by market. Check with your carrier or retailer for availability. The 50MP sensor combines 4 pixels into 1, for an effective photo resolution of 12.5MP. The U.S. Department of Defense's MIL-SPEC standards establish methodologies for testing products against environmental stresses under controlled laboratory conditions. Motorola tests devices against hazardous physical and environmental conditions under select categories and procedures of the MIL-STD-810H standard to determine durability. Such testing is not a guarantee of future performance under these test conditions. Water and dust resistance were tested to IP68 and IP69 standards under controlled laboratory conditions. Withstands immersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes, and is protected against high-pressure, high-temperature spray downs for up to 30 seconds at close range (0.10–0.15 meters). Exposure to conditions beyond this rating are not covered by warranty. Resistance will decrease as a result of normal wear. Not designed to work while submerged underwater. Do not expose to liquids other than fresh water. Do not attempt to charge a wet phone. Designed to provide protection against the ingress of solid foreign objects of any size. Not waterproof. Water-repellent design creates a barrier to help protect against moderate exposure to fresh water such as accidental spills, splashes or light rain. Not designed to be submersed in water, or exposed to pressurized water, or other liquids; may diminish over time. Not waterproof. Pricing varies by carrier/channel

Contact

Kristen Whitney

[email protected]

SOURCE Motorola Mobility, Inc