Creativity meets durability in the new moto g stylus-2025

CHICAGO, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Prepare to unleash your creativity and productivity with the newest member of the moto g family in North America: the moto g stylus - 2025. Featuring an improved built-in stylus, a durable yet stylish design, a more vivid display, and advanced camera technology, this device is perfect for those who value extreme precision and creative expression.

Enhanced stylus for elevated experiences

Create fearlessly with a phone as bold as your ideas

Let your ideas flow like never before with an enhanced built-in stylus, which writes naturally and responds instantly while jotting notes, sketching ideas, navigating apps, and more. Plus, with 6.4x improved responsiveness compared to the previous generation1, every interaction is smoother and more intuitive than before.

The built-in stylus also elevates creative experiences like Sketch to Image and Google's Circle to Search. Sketch to Image uses AI to bring consumers' drawings to life within Moto Note, Motorola's note-taking app. Circle to Search allows users to instantly get more information about what's on their screen without having to switch apps. This can be done by circling, highlighting, or tapping text or images with your finger or with the stylus pen for pinpoint precision.

Striking design with advanced protection

The new moto g stylus is prepared to tackle every situation in style, thanks to expertly curated colors from Pantone® like Gibraltar Sea and Surf the Web as well as a premium leather inspired finish. When users are creating content while on the move, they'll have peace of mind knowing their device is able to withstand the elements with IP68 water protection2 and MIL-STD-810H certification.3 These qualifications mean that the new moto g stylus is not only protected from dust, spills, and rain but also falls from nearly 1.5 meters3 and total submersion in nearly 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.2

The device's durable design also helps protect its 6.7" Super HD (1220p) pOLED display, which features an up to 120Hz refresh rate4 for a fluid experience and a max brightness of up to 3000 nits for increased visibility on the sunniest of days. This impressive display is complemented by stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos®. Whether enjoyed over headphones or the device's speakers, Dolby Atmos provides an immersive sound experience that reveals greater depth, clarity, and details across users' favorite entertainment.

From everyday moments to stunning masterpieces

Content creators will appreciate the enhancements made to the new moto g stylus' 50MP camera system. Notably, the device is the first in the moto g stylus series to feature a Sony™ LYTIA 700C sensor, which works alongside Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to bring greater clarity and lighting to photos captured in low-light environments.

Working behind the scenes, moto ai uses the Photo Enhancement Engine to automatically analyze multiple frames, blend exposures, and preserve rich colors and subtle details to help consumers capture content like a professional, regardless of the lighting. For those who would rather do their own editing, the device's built-in-stylus is the perfect tool for fine-tuning images with Google Photos5 AI features.

To provide content creators with different perspectives, a 13MP ultrawide lens is integrated with a macro lens to embody two points of view, allowing users to fit more within their shot or get closer to their subject. Plus, users can turn to the device's 32MP front camera to capture selfies in stunning clarity.

Built to handle any creative vision

Whether sketching images, watching movies, playing games, or shooting content, users can rest assured that their device has the battery and storage to keep up. The new moto g stylus provides over 40 hours of power6 on a single charge, thanks to its 5000 mAh battery. When it comes time to fuel up, the device supports 68W TurboPower charging7 to provide power for the day in just 15 minutes.6,7 Alternatively, users also have the option to recharge with 15W wireless charging.8

Powered by the Snapdragon® 6 Gen 3 Mobile Platform chipset and 8GB of RAM9, the new moto g stylus is designed to support your creativity and productivity. The device offers up to 256GB of storage9,10 to meet the demands of creative projects and also utilizes RAM Boost11 to help users open apps faster and keep more apps running simultaneously.

Out of the box protection and personalization

The new moto g stylus launches with Android 15, bringing users the latest security features right out of the box. Android 15 enhancements include new security warnings, streamlined setup screens, and more.

Beyond the core Android updates, the device also features advanced security software like Moto Secure and ThinkShield, plus connectivity and personalization features such as Hello UX and audio sharing.

moto g stylus availability

In the United States, the new moto g stylus-2025 will be available universally unlocked at Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, and motorola.com on April 17, with subsequent availability at additional national retailers in the coming months (MSRP: $399.99).12 The device will also be available at Metro by T-Mobile, Verizon, Visible, Total Wireless, Straight Talk, AT&T, Cricket, Spectrum Mobile, Consumer Cellular, UScellular, Xfinity Mobile, Google Fi Wireless, Optimum Mobile, and Boost Mobile in the coming months.

In Canada, the new moto g stylus-2025 will be available at motorola.ca and select carriers and national retailers on May 13.

Legal disclaimers

Certain features, functionality, and product specifications may be network-dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. Dolby and Dolby Atmos are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. Corning and Gorilla are registered trademarks of Corning Incorporated. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO, and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2025 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

Compared to the previous generation moto g stylus 5G - 2024 Water and dust resistance were tested to IP68 standards under controlled laboratory conditions. Withstands immersion in up to 1.5 meters of still, fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Exposure to conditions beyond these ratings are not covered by warranty. Resistance will decrease as a result of normal wear. Not designed to work while submerged underwater. Do not expose to pressurized water, or liquids other than fresh water. Do not attempt to charge a wet phone. Designed to provide protection against the ingress of solid foreign objects of any size. Not waterproof. The U.S. Department of Defense's MIL-SPEC standards establish methodologies for testing products against environmental stresses under controlled laboratory conditions. Motorola tests devices against hazardous physical and environmental conditions under select categories and procedures of the MIL-STD-810H standard to determine durability. Such testing is not a guarantee of future performance under these test conditions. The moto g stylus - 2025 was tested against 16 categories and 14 MIL-STD -810H procedures to prove its toughness. Abuse, like that contained in MIL-STD 810H testing, is not covered under Motorola's standard warranty. Actual refresh rate may be less and will vary based on app/content limitations and requirements, device mode settings, and other factors. All Photos users can use Magic Editor on Android with 10 saves each month. To continue saving edits after 10 saves, you'll need to upgrade to a Premium Google One plan (2 TB or above). Additional charges may apply. Please note that this feature is experimental and may not always work as expected. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed-use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns. Requires Motorola TurboPower™ 68W Charger; sold separately. Maximum 68W TurboPower charging speed on device; higher chargers will not increase maximum charge capability. Median users can get up to 20 hours of battery life in 15 minutes of charge. Battery must be substantially depleted; charge boost must be "on"; charging rate slows as charging progresses. Requires Motorola TurboPower™ 15W Wireless Charger; sold separately. Available user storage and internal memory is less due to many factors, including operating system, software and functions utilizing part of this capacity; may change with software updates. Varies by channel RAM Boost extended RAM requires use of phone's internal storage as virtual memory, decreasing storage capacity; available user storage is less while in use. 8GB model: 8GB physical RAM + up to 16GB RAM Boost (4GB Default | 16GB Max). Available RAM is less due to operating system, software and other functions; may change with software updates. Features vary by market. Pricing varies by carrier

