Motorola introduces The Brilliant Collection with Swarovski® crystals, where tech meets lifestyle luxury

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Motorola and Swarovski share a passion deeply rooted in innovation, craftsmanship, and iconic heritage. Earlier this year, the launch of the moto buds loop with Sound by Bose and Swarovski crystals marked the beginning of an exciting new partnership between Motorola and Swarovski, a bold convergence of cutting-edge technology and refined luxury to create an audio wearable that doubles as a fashion statement. Now, we're introducing an exclusive collection that redefines the intersection of technology and jewelry: The Brilliant Collection.

Motorola introduces The Brilliant Collection, elevating the design of the new motorola razr and moto buds loop with Swarovski crystals and Pantone's Ice Melt colorway.

Motorola Collections are thoughtfully curated sets of select devices connected through inspired themes, cohesive design languages, or impactful brand collaborations. With every collection, Motorola will spotlight elite craftsmanship, purposeful innovation, and unexpected pairings that redefine how personal technology looks and feels. This debut collection brings together the motorola razr and moto buds loop , encrusted with crystals by Swarovski, in a radiant showcase of how fashion and function can shine in perfect harmony.

The motorola razr, accented with dazzling Swarovski crystals, stands as the epitome of meticulous craftsmanship and timeless luxury. Featuring a shimmering leather-inspired finish in a 3D quilted pattern in mesmerizing PANTONE Ice Melt, this device showcases 35 precisely hand-positioned Swarovski crystals, including a larger one with 26 facets on the hinge, delivering vibrant and sparkling brilliance. Even the volume keys feature a crystal-inspired design that adds an extra touch of elegance. The iconic razr design has always turned heads—now every crystal elevates its instantly recognizable silhouette, transforming it into a couture creation that radiates confidence and commands attention from every angle. And to keep it all safe and stylish, there's even a premium crossbody case to match.

First launched in stunning French Oak as a standalone partnership, moto buds loop will now be available in another exquisite colorway in jaw-dropping Ice Melt. Enjoy crystal-clear audio with Sound by Bose that sparkles as brilliantly as the Swarovski crystals, effortlessly blending exceptional sound quality with distinctive personal style. The open-ear form allows users to stay connected to their environment, perfect for commuting, running, or simply going about their day—the perfect way to experience great sound while still being connected to the world around you. And the sleek, lightweight frame and refined silhouette are crafted to fit securely and comfortably on the outer ear, ideal for extended wear without fatigue that looks just as good as it feels.

With the launch of The Brilliant Collection featuring Swarovski crystals, we're celebrating brilliance in every sense, where fashion-forward design and intelligent technology converge to not only meet the tech needs of our users, but also mirror their lives, styles and values. This dazzling collaboration is just the beginning for Motorola Collections, with limited quantities available and more curated device collections to come soon.

