Marketing alignment demonstrates 'The Original Motor Oil' brand's ongoing commitment to expanding its Canadian footprint

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a U.S.-based, leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, announced today a partnership agreement between ValvolineTM Canada and the Toronto Blue JaysTM. This historic first for Valvoline Canada will provide the 150-year-old brand marketing rights throughout the 2021 season.

"For this highly anticipated MLB season, we look forward to extending our reach with Canadian audiences as 'The Proud Partner of the Toronto Blue JaysTM,'" said Mark Coxhead, president and general manager of Valvoline Canada. "This partnership will uniquely bring to life Valvoline's celebratory 'The Original Motor Oil' campaign with a historic Canadian baseball club."

Valvoline's 'The Original Motor Oil' campaign celebrates the brand's place as an American original and features a modern interpretation of its most-recognized logo from the late 1960s and early 1970s, a high-water mark of American automotive culture.

Partnership branding will be visible via Valvoline social channels – beginning in the weeks leading up to the April 1 season opener vs. the New York Yankees – as well as via outdoor vinyl and digital boards, consumer advertisements, and in Toronto Blue Jays yearbook ads. Additionally, Valvoline branding will be prominently displayed behind home plate at 80 regular season home games.

"The Toronto Blue Jays are truly Canada's team, and with a dedicated fanbase that stretches across the country, this partnership gives Valvoline a fantastic platform to deliver our innovative brand message," said Coxhead. "We are thrilled to bring these two brands together, as well as our shared culture of the relentless pursuit of excellence."

Since 1866, Valvoline has conceptualized, tested and perfected its motor oil science, resulting in a complete portfolio of leading products and game-changing product packaging trusted worldwide. From the world's first racing oil to the world's first high mileage oil to the world's first synthetic blend, Valvoline has protected engines for over 150 years.

About ValvolineTM

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the Company's heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the

No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It operates and franchises nearly 1,500 quick-lube locations, and it is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 120,000 km; Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline Premium BlueTM heavy-duty motor oil; Valvoline Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid; and ZerexTM antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

™ Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

℠ Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

™TORONTO BLUE JAYS and all related marks and designs are trademarks and/or copyright of Blue Jays Baseball Partnership ("RBJBP"). © 2021 RBJBP

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION



Media Relations Investor Relations Ashley Foster, APR Sean T. Cornett +1 (205) 322-5646 x551 +1 (859) 357-2798 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Valvoline Inc.

Related Links

http://www.valvoline.com

