Mortgage Professionals Canada "2020 Annual Report" Exclusively Digital Document

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In response to a year that was anything but traditional, Mortgage Professionals Canada's (MPC) 2020 Annual Report has been published as an exclusively digital document. Embracing the collective shift to virtual, this all-new format allows for easy access from anywhere in Canada as remote work continues for individuals within the mortgage industry and beyond.

With transparency at the forefront, members and non-members alike are invited to reflect on the turbulent market shifts of the last year, celebrate MPC's successes, and learn how the housing market changed over 12 incredibly significant months.

"We are excited to be able to provide our Annual Report as an entirely digital document," explained MPC President & CEO, Paul Taylor. "2020 was a huge year for Canadians, the residential mortgage market, and Mortgage Professionals Canada; we recognize the need to be able to share our findings with interested parties across the country."

In addition to bringing the 2020 Annual Report in an exclusively digital format, MPC also recently released a series of market surveys over the last months of 2020 that more acutely examined purchase habits and shifts in how Canadian's view home ownership. MPC has spent many years working with its Chief Economist Will Dunning and other experts in the field to issue industry-leading reports on the residential mortgage and housing market in Canada.

"Our COVID-19 response was unparalleled. From virtual events and webinars, industry panels, and an information hub, to online exams and courses, consumer reports, and an increased focus on our social media community, we supported and continue to support our members through a variety of effective initiatives." Taylor continued, "The Annual Report speaks to these impressive efforts and more, as it also highlights the significant shifts in the Canadian housing market that we have experienced. It's definitely worth a read."

A copy of MPC's 2020 Annual Report can be found here or visit MortgageProsCan.ca to learn more.

About Mortgage Professionals Canada

Mortgage Professionals Canada is Canada's mortgage broker channel association. Representing over 13,293 individuals and 1,000 companies including mortgage brokerages, lenders, insurers and industry service providers. Our members, whose interests we represent to government, regulators, media and consumers, make up the largest and most respected network of mortgage professionals in the country. Together with our members, we are dedicated to maintaining a high standard of industry ethics, consumer protection and best practices.

The mortgage broker channel we represent originates 33% of all mortgages in Canada and nearly 50% of mortgages for first-time homebuyers, representing approximately $80 billion dollars in annual economic activity. With this diverse and strong membership, we are uniquely positioned to speak to issues impacting all aspects of the mortgage origination process. The mortgage broker channel is a critical and valuable profession. It creates possibility, fuels the economy and provides Canadians with choice when making the most important financial decisions of their lives.

