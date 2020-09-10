OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Total outstanding mortgage debt stabilized in 2019, before accelerating at the beginning of 2020 and into the first months of pandemic-induced lockdown period in April and May 2020, according to CMHC's annual Residential Mortgage Industry report.

The Residential Mortgage Industry report provides in-depth view of the residential mortgage market in Canada: from mortgage origination to funding, covering insured and uninsured mortgages, and encompasses activity from all mortgage lender types. It is based on data available at the end of the second quarter of 2020.