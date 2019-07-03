Morneau Shepell wins Canadian HR Reporter 2019 Readers' Choice Awards

Morneau Shepell recognized as top service provider in four categories

TORONTO, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Morneau Shepell is happy to announce it has been recognized as a leading human resources service provider by Canadian HR Reporter for the fourth consecutive year. The company was acknowledged in four categories in this year's Readers' Choice Awards: benefits and pensions consultants, disability management consultants, EAP (employee assistance program) providers and mental health services providers.

"We had another great response for the fourth annual Readers' Choice Awards," said Sarah Dobson, editor, Canadian HR Reporter. "We had more than 55,000 votes, as people took the time to select their favourite organizations from a strong list of contenders. These HR vendors and suppliers clearly have made an impression with HR professionals across the country."

Winners in this year's awards will be profiled in the July issue of Canadian HR Reporter. In the competition, votes were cast in a digital survey of Canadian HR Reporter's audience of HR professionals across Canada. Readers were asked to vote on their favourite suppliers, selecting companies that are leading the industry across all facets of human resources.

"We're proud to be recognized each year by Canadian HR Reporter's readership as we strive to improve lives and, in turn, improve businesses," said Stephen Liptrap, president and chief executive officer, Morneau Shepell. "Fostering positive employee well-being is a priority for our organization across all areas of our business. We're honoured to be recognized by our peers for our work and to stand alongside the other impressive companies that received awards this year."

Morneau Shepell is the leading provider of technology-enabled HR services that deliver an integrated approach to well-being through our cloud-based platform. Our focus is providing everything our clients need to support the mental, physical, social and financial well-being of their people. By improving lives, we improve business. Our approach spans services in employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefits administration, retirement and benefits consulting, actuarial and investment services. Morneau Shepell employs almost 5,000 employees who work with some 24,000 client organizations that use our services in 162 countries. Morneau Shepell is a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MSI). For more information, visit morneaushepell.com.

