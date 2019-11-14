Morneau Shepell's AbilitiCBT™ available to all Canadians through launch of mobile application

App to improve access to internet-based cognitive behavioural therapy for individuals with mental health concerns

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Morneau Shepell announced today the launch of a mobile app for its internet-based cognitive behavioural therapy (iCBT) program, AbilitiCBT™.

AbilitiCBT™ provides an easy-to-access, affordable alternative to in-person therapy for a wide range of mental health concerns. The program focuses on changing negative relationships between thought patterns, emotional responses and behaviours to improve an individual's health and well-being. Evidence supports iCBT as one of the most effective interventions for a range of issues, often supporting those with mild to moderate symptoms for anxiety and depression.

Through its new app, Morneau Shepell delivers a combination of ongoing oversight and check-ins with a dedicated therapist; educational activities designed to address mental health concerns; skill-building exercises; multimedia content; and access to a 24/7 crisis support line – the only one of its kind in Canada.

"The preferences of individuals seeking mental health support are changing and more people are seeking tools that will help them get back to work as soon as possible," said Nigel Branker president, health and productivity solutions, Morneau Shepell. "Recognizing this need, we developed AbilitiCBT™ to provide Canadians with more accessible, on-demand access to iCBT. This program makes it easier for individuals to incorporate therapy into their daily life without the additional time and travel requirements of in-person therapy. Through the launch of this app, we're excited to open access to the platform to anyone who needs it at any time."

AbilitiCBTTM is available to all Canadians through a self-pay option, as an eligible paramedical expense under group insurance plans, as part of a provincial benefits program, or as part of an employer-paid disability program.

"In July 2018, my eyes opened wide to mental health. I was in a very dark place and it seemed like I couldn't catch a break. One of my coworkers noticed a change and spoke to our supervisor, who had a case manager from our group benefits reach out to me. My case manager was the one person who never judged me, kept encouraging me that everything would get better and assured me I would return to the person I was prior to my breakdown. From the minute I was assigned my first module through Morneau Shepell's iCBT platform, the support was ongoing. The iCBT platform made me the person that I used to be, and I will be forever grateful to my coworker, supervisor, case manager and Morneau Shepell for supporting me through this time." – AbilitiCBT™ user testimonial.

To register for AbilitiCBT™ and sign up for the app or for more information, visit https://myicbt.com.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell is the leading provider of technology-enabled HR services that delivers an integrated approach to well-being through our cloud-based platform. Our focus is providing everything our clients need to support the mental, physical, social and financial well-being of their people. By improving lives, we improve business. Our approach spans services in employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefits administration, retirement and benefits consulting, actuarial and investment services. Morneau Shepell employs approximately 6,000 employees who work with some 24,000 client organizations that use our services in 162 countries. Morneau Shepell is a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MSI). For more information, visit morneaushepell.com.

