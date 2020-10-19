TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Morneau Shepell is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Courteau to its Board of Directors, effective today. Mr. Courteau most recently served as the CEO of Altus Group, a leading provider of independent advisory services, software, and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry.

"On behalf of the Board and the Company, it's a pleasure to welcome Robert," said Jill Denham, Chair of the Board. "We are thrilled to welcome an executive who has a deep global background with both digital transformation skills and broad experience with SaaS based business models. His command of data markets, analytics and information services platforms will be important for the company as we move our strategic plan forward." The Board and management will also value his executive insights, growth orientation and managerial depth to support the many market opportunities for the company. Prior to his most recent position at Altus Group, Mr. Courteau was President, North America and Global Chief Operating Officer at SAP AG, a global market leader in enterprise application software.

Mr. Courteau is a member of the Board of Directors of Kinaxis, and a past member of the Board of Real Matters. Mr. Courteau holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Concordia University and was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Concordia University in 2011. In recognition of his commitment to education and endorsement of international standards and regulation, Robert was awarded a Fellowship with RICS (FRICS) in 2014. Mr. Courteau is also the Vice Chair of the Holland Bloorview Hospital Foundation.

The Company also announces that Michele Trogni has stepped down from the Board of Directors, effective September 30, 2020. "Michele's 30-year career of building businesses, along with her expertise in data insights, analytics and technology solutions have been valuable to the Company," said Denham. "I'd like to thank Michele for her many contributions to the success of the company during her tenure on the Board."

