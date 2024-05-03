Morguard Launches CHECK-IN! Initiative in Partnership with Kids Help Phone

A series of engaging events from Morguard will promote awareness of youth mental health and wellness issues across Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Morguard Corporation ("Morguard") (TSX: MRC) announces the launch of CHECK-IN! a new initiative in partnership with Kids Help Phone, Canada's only 24/7 free e-mental health service. The campaign aims to raise awareness of mental health issues facing youth aged 15-24 and bring about positive impact by enhancing the wellbeing of the communities we serve, underscoring Morguard's ongoing commitment to mental well-being.

The CHECK-IN! initiative features a wide range of activities to engage Morguard's portfolio, including retail locations, office buildings, and residential properties across Canada. This aims to build understanding among employees, tenants, and Morguard's communities about wellness and provide the resources they need to prioritize mental health.

By encouraging individuals to check in with family, friends, and themselves, the campaign emphasizes the significance of self-care in nurturing personal well-being and highlights how small, simple gestures can provide vital support.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Kids Help Phone to advance youth mental health and enrich the ongoing social conversation on wellness," said Angela Sahi, President and Chief Operating Officer of Morguard. "At Morguard, we consistently foster a people-focused team and prioritize the well-being of our team members and communities. This collaborative partnership represents a significant step forward for us in raising collective awareness."

To kick off the initiative, Morguard's participating shopping centres across Canada will feature interactive large cellphone displays at their entrances from May 1 to 31. Visitors can scan QR codes on the display to receive encouraging and uplifting messages that can be shared with their loved ones, spreading positivity while brightening their day. In support of this inspiring movement, Morguard will donate $2 per scan to Kids Help Phone up to a maximum contribution of $50,000.

"The future of Canada hinges on the well-being of its youth today. It's crucial that each and every one of them has a safe space to Feel Out Loud. We deeply appreciate Morguard's dedication to the mental well-being of young people, enabling KHP to connect with them where they love to spend their time and reminding them that they are not alone," said Jenny Yuen, Senior Vice President of National Partnerships and Government Relations at Kids Helps Phone.

Building upon the momentum generated by the donation and physical activities in Canadian shopping centres, microsites offering regional resources from Kids Help Phone for each Morguard shopping centre will be rolled out. These platforms will assist Canadians in accessing localized support networks for mental wellness while providing immediate access to positive mental health content. Furthermore, the microsites will serve as information hubs for upcoming CHECK-IN! events alongside shareable social media content aimed at further promoting well-being.

For more information on the CHECK-IN! campaign and how to get involved, please visit the campaign website at each of Morguard's participating retail centres. To access professional counsellors at Kids Help Phone, they are available in English or French 24/7 by calling 1-800-668-6868 or by texting CONNECT to 686868 for a crisis responder.

About Kids Help Phone

Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 national, e-mental health service offering free, confidential, multi-lingual support to young people. As the country's virtual care expert for 35 years, we give millions of youth a safe, trusted space to Feel Out Loud over the phone, through text, or in self-directed supports for any moment of crisis or need. The Feel Out Loud campaign is the largest movement for youth mental health in Canada's history – it will raise $300 million to unlock hope for young people to thrive in their worlds. Kids Help Phone gratefully relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, stakeholder partners, corporate partners and governments to fuel and fund our programs. Learn more at KidsHelpPhone.ca.

About Morguard Corporation

Morguard Corporation is a major North American real estate and property management company. It has extensive retail, office, industrial, and residential holdings owned directly and through its investment in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Morguard North American Residential REIT. Morguard also provides real estate management services to institutional clients and other investors. Morguard's owned and managed portfolio of assets is valued at $17.8 billion. Please visit www.morguard.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Morguard Corporation

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact [email protected] or 905-281-3800.