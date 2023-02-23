Morguard Corporation Announces 2022 Results and Regular Eligible Dividend

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Morguard Corporation ("Morguard" or the "Company") (TSX: MRC) is pleased to announce its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Reporting Highlights

Normalized funds from operations ("Normalized FFO") was $218.8 million , or $19.75 per common share, for the year ended December 31, 2022 . This represents an increase of $24.7 million , or 12.7%, compared to $194.1 million , or $17.48 per common share for the same period in 2021.

, or per common share, for the year ended . This represents an increase of , or 12.7%, compared to , or per common share for the same period in 2021. Net income decreased by $144.4 million to $112.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 , compared to $256.6 million for the same period in 2021.

to for the year ended , compared to for the same period in 2021. Total revenue from real estate properties increased by $63.8 million , or 7.5%, to $916.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 , compared to $852.7 million for the same period in 2021.

, or 7.5%, to for the year ended , compared to for the same period in 2021. Total revenue from hotel properties increased by $38.3 million , or 30.9%, to $162.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 , compared to $123.9 million for the same period in 2021.

, or 30.9%, to for the year ended , compared to for the same period in 2021. Net operating income ("NOI") increased by $48.6 million , or 10.0%, to $536.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 , compared to $488.0 million for the same period in 2021.

Operational and Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company acquired four properties for a purchase price of $317.9 million , including closing costs.

, including closing costs. The Company sold six properties for proceeds of $256.7 million , and repaid mortgages payable secured by three of the properties in the amount of $65.0 million .

, and repaid mortgages payable secured by three of the properties in the amount of . The Company sold 14 hotels for proceeds of $98.1 million . At closing, the Company repaid eight first mortgage loans totalling $71.8 million that were secured by the hotels.

. At closing, the Company repaid eight first mortgage loans totalling that were secured by the hotels. The Company repaid $200.0 million of 4.333% Series C senior unsecured debentures on maturity.

of 4.333% Series C senior unsecured debentures on maturity. The Company financed new and existing mortgages for additional net proceeds of $165.5 million at an average interest rate of 5.12% and an average term of 5.4 years.

at an average interest rate of 5.12% and an average term of 5.4 years. During the year, occupancy was strong and consistent across all commercial and residential asset classes, supporting the Company's business objective of generating stable and increasing cash flow through its diversified portfolio of real estate assets.

As at December 31, 2022 , the Company's total assets were $11.7 billion , compared to $11.5 billion at December 31, 2021 .

Financial Highlights

For the years ended December 31



(in thousands of dollars) 2022 2021 Revenue from real estate properties $916,517 $852,692 Revenue from hotel properties 162,169 123,916 Management and advisory fees 41,339 45,302 Interest and other income 16,650 22,934 Total revenue $1,136,675 $1,044,844





Revenue from real estate properties $916,517 $852,692 Revenue from hotel properties 162,169 123,916 Property operating expenses (414,010) (392,436) Hotel operating expenses (128,039) (96,172) Net operating income $536,637 $488,000





Net income attributable to common shareholders $122,771 $249,760 Net income per common share – basic and diluted $11.08 $22.50





Funds from operations(1) $211,603 $187,920 FFO per common share – basic and diluted(1) $19.10 $16.93





Normalized funds from operations(1) $218,821 $194,077 Normalized FFO per common share – basic and diluted(1) $19.75 $17.48

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure/ratio that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. This measure should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS.



Specified Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). However, this earnings release also uses specified financial measures that are not defined by IFRS, which follow the disclosure requirements established by National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure for non-GAAP financial measures. Specified financial measures are categorized as non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, and other financial measures. Additional details on specified financial measures including supplementary financial measures, capital management measures and total segment measures are set out in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022 and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The following non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. These measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Company's management uses these measures to aid in assessing the Company's underlying core performance and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures described below, which supplement the IFRS measures, provide readers with a more comprehensive understanding of management's perspective on the Company's operating results and performance.

A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure referred to in this earnings release is provided below.

Adjusted Net Operating Income ("Adjusted NOI")

Adjusted NOI is an important measure in evaluating the operating performance of the Company's real estate properties and is a key input in determining the fair value of the Company's properties. Adjusted NOI represents NOI (an IFRS measure) adjusted to exclude the impact of realty taxes accounted for under IFRIC 21 as noted below.

NOI includes the impact of realty taxes accounted for under the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") Interpretation 21, Levies ("IFRIC 21"). IFRIC 21 states that an entity recognizes a levy liability in accordance with the relevant legislation. The obligating event for realty taxes for the U.S. municipalities in which the REIT operates is ownership of the property on January 1 of each year for which the tax is imposed and, as a result, the REIT records the entire annual realty tax expense for its U.S. properties on January 1, except for U.S. properties acquired during the year in which the realty taxes are not recorded in the year of acquisition. Adjusted NOI records realty taxes for all properties on a pro rata basis over the entire fiscal year.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted NOI to its closely related financial statement measurement for the following periods:



Three months ended Year ended

December 31 December 31 (in thousands of dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Multi-suite residential $70,100 $52,059 $245,276 $204,143 Retail 34,906 31,447 120,419 116,741 Office 32,760 32,391 128,046 131,675 Industrial 1,966 1,911 8,788 7,459 Hotel 5,684 2,839 34,130 27,744 Adjusted NOI 145,416 120,647 536,659 487,762 IFRIC 21 adjustment - multi-suite residential 10,044 9,537 (115) 238 IFRIC 21 adjustment - retail 1,316 1,352 93 — NOI $156,776 $131,536 $536,637 $488,000



Funds From Operations and Normalized FFO

FFO (and FFO per common share) are non-GAAP financial measures widely used as a real estate industry standard that supplement net income (loss) and evaluates operating performance but is not indicative of funds available to meet the Company's cash requirements. FFO can assist with comparisons of the operating performance of the Company's real estate between periods and relative to other real estate entities. FFO is computed in accordance with the current definition of the Real Property Association of Canada ("REALPAC") and is defined as net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders adjusted for: (i) deferred income taxes, (ii) unrealized changes in the fair value of real estate properties, (iii) realty taxes accounted for under IFRIC 21, (iv) internal leasing costs, (v) gains/losses from the sale of real estate or hotel property (including income tax on the sale of real estate or hotel property), (vi) transaction costs expensed as a result of a business combination, (vii) gains/losses on business combination, (viii) the non-controlling interest of Morguard North American Residential REIT, (ix) amortization of depreciable real estate assets (including right-of-use assets), * amortization of intangible assets, (xi) principal payments of lease liabilities, (xii) FFO adjustments for equity-accounted investments, (xiii) provision for impairment, (xiv) other fair value adjustments and non-cash items. The Company considers FFO to be a useful measure for reviewing its comparative operating and financial performance. FFO per common share is calculated as FFO divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period.

Normalized FFO (and normalized FFO per common share) is computed as FFO excluding non-recurring items on a net of tax basis and other fair value adjustments. The Company believes it is useful to provide an analysis of Normalized FFO which excludes non-recurring items on a net of tax basis and other fair value adjustments excluded from REALPAC's definition of FFO described above.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of FFO and Normalized FFO to its closely related financial statement measurement for the following periods:



Three months ended Year ended

December 31 December 31 (in thousands of dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Multi-suite residential $70,100 $52,059 $245,276 $204,143 Retail 34,906 31,447 120,419 116,741 Office 32,760 32,391 128,046 131,675 Industrial 1,966 1,911 8,788 7,459 Hotel 5,684 2,839 34,130 27,744 Adjusted NOI 145,416 120,647 536,659 487,762 Other Revenue







Management and advisory fees 10,898 13,252 41,339 45,302 Interest and other income 5,326 4,420 16,650 22,934 Equity-accounted FFO 1,119 656 5,195 (191)

17,343 18,328 63,184 68,045 Expenses and Other







Interest (61,457) (54,190) (229,335) (220,312) Principal repayment of lease liabilities (695) (379) (1,732) (1,756) Property management and corporate (19,994) (20,022) (77,613) (80,201) Internal leasing costs 1,162 1,183 4,644 3,502 Amortization of capital assets (340) 896 (1,453) (1,593) Current income taxes (2,464) (14,498) (8,228) (21,488) Non-controlling interests' share of FFO (17,951) (14,131) (62,713) (55,244) Unrealized changes in the fair value of financial instruments 13,226 5,808 (13,209) 6,006 Other income 621 230 1,399 3,199 FFO $74,867 $43,872 $211,603 $187,920 FFO per common share amounts – basic and diluted $6.79 $3.95 $19.10 $16.93 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic and diluted 11,022 11,101 11,079 11,101



Three months ended Year ended

December 31 December 31 (in thousands of dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 FFO (from above) $74,867 $43,872 $211,603 $187,920 Add/(deduct):







Unrealized changes in the fair value of financial instruments (13,226) (5,808) 13,209 (6,006) SARs plan increase (decrease) in compensation expense (1,164) 641 (4,577) 3,971 Sears settlement, net of non-controlling interest — — — (1,238) Lease cancellation fee and other (369) (730) (1,815) (3,258) Tax effect of above adjustments 52 (99) 401 (247) Current tax on redemption of Class C LP units — 12,935 — 12,935 Normalized FFO $60,160 $50,811 $218,821 $194,077 Per common share amounts – basic and diluted $5.46 $4.58 $19.75 $17.48



First Quarter Dividend

The Board of Directors of Morguard Corporation announced that the first quarterly, eligible dividend of 2023 in the amount of $0.15 per common share will be paid on March 31, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2023.

Subsequent Event

On February 22, 2023, Morguard Residential REIT announced a public offering, on a bought deal basis and subject to regulatory approval, of $50.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due March 31, 2028 (the "2023 Debentures"), excluding an over-allotment option of up to $6.8 million. The 2023 Debentures will be convertible, at the option of the holder, into trust units of Morguard Residential REIT at $24.15 per trust unit. Morguard Residential REIT also announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding 4.50% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures on March 24, 2023.

The Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, along with management's Discussion and Analysis will be available on the Company's website at www.morguard.com and will be filed with SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Morguard Corporation

Morguard Corporation is a real estate company, with total assets owned and under management valued at $18.6 billion. As at February 23, 2023, Morguard owns a diversified portfolio of 180 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial and hotel properties comprised of 17,326 residential suites, approximately 17.1 million square feet of commercial leasable space and 2,907 hotel rooms. Morguard also currently owns a 61.6% interest in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and a 44.7% effective interest in Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust. Morguard also provides advisory and management services to institutional and other investors. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.morguard.com .

