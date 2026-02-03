Morguard Corporation Launches Morguard Lincluden Global Investments

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Morguard Corporation ("Morguard") today announced the rebrand of Lincluden Investment Management to Morguard Lincluden Global Investments. The new name reflects the continued evolution of Lincluden within Morguard Corporation while maintaining the disciplined investment approach and client focus that have defined Lincluden for more than four decades.

Morguard acquired a majority interest in Lincluden in 2015 and announced the full acquisition in early 2025, bringing the firm fully under Morguard's ownership following nearly a decade of close collaboration. Morguard Lincluden Global Investments brings together Morguard's scale, financial strength, and institutional platform with Lincluden's established value investing expertise. Clients continue to benefit from the same portfolio management team, disciplined process, and personalized service model, now supported by broader organizational resources.

"The Morguard Lincluden Global Investments rebrand represents a new chapter, bringing together Morguard's depth and scale with Lincluden's long standing heritage under one brand," said Angela Sahi, President and Chief Executive Officer, Morguard. "This evolution strengthens the platform supporting our clients and reinforces the long-term stability, governance, and investment focus they value."

The rebrand comes at a time of strong momentum – earlier this year, the firm was named a 2025 GMR Top Performer, with its Balanced Fund ranking in the top 3% of the GMR Balanced Universe over a five-year period. This achievement reinforces the ability of Morguard Lincluden Global Investments to deliver consistent results across market cycles.

"Our investment philosophy and decision-making process remain unchanged," said Scott Connell, Senior Vice President, Morguard Lincluden Global Investments. "What has evolved is the scale of support behind our teams, allowing us to serve clients with greater resilience, continuity, and long-term alignment."

As part of the rebrand, Morguard Lincluden Global Investments has launched a new website. The website provides clearer visibility into the firm's investment approach, capabilities, and insights. Visit us at MorguardLincluden.com.

About Morguard Lincluden Global Investments Limited

Morguard Lincluden Global Investments Limited provides investment management services to institutional and private clients. With over 40 years of experience, the firm is guided by a high conviction, disciplined value investing approach and serves clients across Canada. Morguard Lincluden manages more than $4 billion in assets on behalf of pension plans, sub-advisory, First Nation Trusts, and not for profits.

For further information, visit us at MorguardLincluden.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Morguard Corporation

Morguard Corporation is a major North American real estate and property management company with extensive retail, office, industrial, hotel and residential holdings owned directly and through its investments in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Morguard North American Residential REIT. Morguard also provides real estate management services to institutional and other investors. As at December 31, 2025, Morguard's owned and managed portfolio of assets is valued at $18.9 billion.

For more information, visit www.morguard.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus of the Fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed as their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

SOURCE Morguard Corporation

For further information: Corporate Marketing, Email: [email protected]