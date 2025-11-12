Morguard Announces CEO Transition, Appointing Angela Sahi President and Chief Executive Officer and Naming K. Rai Sahi Executive Chair

Morguard Corporation and its affiliated REITs announce leadership transition as Angela Sahi is appointed President and Chief Executive Officer and K. Rai Sahi assumes the role of Executive Chair.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Morguard Corporation ("Morguard") (TSX: MRC), Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust ("Morguard REIT") (TSX: MRT.UN) and Morguard North American Residential REIT ("Morguard Residential REIT") (TSX: MRG.UN) announced today that Angela Sahi will be appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Angela previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Morguard Corporation. K. Rai Sahi, who has served as Morguard's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, will assume the role of Executive Chair.

"Angela's leadership has been instrumental in shaping Morguard's strategy and driving operational excellence across the group of companies," said K. Rai Sahi. "Her deep knowledge of our business and her ability to connect strategy with execution position her well to lead Morguard into its next chapter. I look forward to supporting her and the leadership team as Executive Chair."

This transition marks the next phase of Morguard's planned leadership succession and builds on its 50-year legacy of integrated real estate ownership, management and investment. With a platform that today comprises C$19.0 billion in assets owned and under management, Morguard continues to demonstrate the stewardship and long-term vision that has defined the company for five decades.

"It is an honour to lead Morguard into its next chapter," said Angela Sahi. "With a talented team, trusted relationships, and a proven platform, we will continue to build on our legacy and deliver long-term value for our stakeholders."

About Morguard Corporation

Morguard Corporation is a real estate investment company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MRC). The company and its subsidiaries, Morguard REIT (TSX: MRT.UN) and Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSX: MRG.UN), own a diversified portfolio of real estate assets across multiple classes, including office, industrial, retail, multi-suite residential and hotel. Morguard also provides real estate management services to institutional and other investors. As at September 30, 2025, Morguard's owned and managed portfolio of assets was valued at $19.0 billion.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MRT.UN). The Trust owns a diversified portfolio of 45 retail, office and industrial income-producing properties across Canada, totaling approximately 8.1 million square feet of leasable space with a book value of $2.2 billion. Its mandate is to accumulate and actively manage a high-quality Canadian portfolio that delivers steady returns for unitholders through stable cash flow and long-term capital appreciation.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

Morguard North American Residential REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MRG.UN). Focused on high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT seeks to maximize long-term unit value through active asset and property management. As at September 30, 2025, the REIT's portfolio consisted of 12,315 residential suites and 229,500 square feet of commercial area, located in 11 North American markets, with an appraised value of approximately $4.3 billion.

