Morguard Corporation Announces 2019 Third Quarter Results and Regular Eligible Dividend

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Morguard Corporation ("Morguard" or the "Company") (TSX:MRC) today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Reporting Highlights

Total revenue increased by $5.4 million , or 1.8%, to $299.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $294.0 million for the same period in 2018.





Operational and Balance Sheet Highlights:

As at September 30, 2019, the Company's total assets were $11.4 billion compared to $11.1 billion as at December 31, 2018.





On August 28, 2019, Morguard Residential REIT completed an offering for 5,226,200 Units sold for a price of $19.75 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $103.2 million . The net proceeds after underwriters' commission and other closing costs was $99.6 million . The Company purchased 1,269,000 of the Units offered amounting to $25.1 million .





Financial Highlights



Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (in thousands of dollars, except per common share) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue from real estate properties $215,253 $209,610 $651,186 $620,510 Revenue from hotel properties 65,525 64,689 184,351 180,538 Management and advisory fees 13,910 14,998 37,991 43,836 Interest and other income 3,377 3,414 13,420 7,734 Sales of product and land 1,345 1,322 4,493 3,958 Total revenue $299,410 $294,033 $891,441 $856,576









Revenue from real estate properties $215,253 $209,610 $651,186 $620,510 Revenue from hotel properties 65,525 64,689 184,351 180,538 Land rent arbitration settlement - - - 17,250 Property operating expenses (83,538) (83,490) (290,907) (280,136) Hotel operating expenses (47,181) (45,425) (139,852) (132,798) Net operating income $150,059 $145,384 $404,778 $405,364









Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders ($1,180) $46,750 $102,028 $238,962 Net income (loss) per common share – basic and diluted ($0.10) $4.11 $9.04 $20.83









Funds from operations $70,903 $56,909 $186,780 $179,986 FFO per common share – basic and diluted $6.29 $4.98 $16.55 $15.69









Normalized funds from operations $57,460 $57,082 $166,322 $163,171 Normalized FFO per common share – basic and diluted $5.09 $5.00 $14.74 $14.23

Net Income (Loss)

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019, was $2.3 million compared to net income of $54.7 million in 2018. The decrease in net income of $57.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, was primarily due to the following:

An increase in net operating income of $4.7 million , primarily due to an increase in NOI due to net acquisition activity completed during and subsequent to September 30, 2018 , and the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16, resulting in land rent expense being included in NOI in the comparative period while effective January 1, 2019, a finance charge is included in interest expense;





Net Operating Income

NOI increased by $4.7 million, or 3.2%, during the three months ended September 30, 2019, to $150.1 million, compared to $145.4 million generated in 2018, and is further analyzed by asset type below.



Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (in thousands of dollars) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Multi-suite residential $52,273 $50,740 $155,692 $149,246 Retail 34,690 31,558 106,546 95,681 Office 33,834 33,108 101,418 95,454 Industrial 2,171 2,215 6,775 7,217 Hotels 18,344 19,264 44,499 47,740 Adjusted NOI 141,382 136,885 414,930 395,338 Land rent arbitration settlement - - - 17,250 IFRIC 21 adjustment – multi-suite residential 7,313 7,227 (8,762) (5,866) IFRIC 21 adjustment – retail 1,364 1,272 (1,390) (1,358) NOI $150,059 $145,384 $404,778 $405,364

Adjusted NOI for the three months ended September 30, 2019, increased by $4.5 million to $141.4 million compared to $136.9 million in 2018, primarily due to the following:

An increase in the Canadian residential portfolio of $1.3 million , primarily resulting from an increase of $0.9 million mainly from rental rate growth, improved occupancy and lower operating expenses, and an increase in NOI of $0.4 million due to the adoption of IFRS 16;





Subsequent Events

On October 1, 2019, the Company completed the refinancing of three U.S. multi-suite residential properties located in Texas, in the amount of $109.3 million (US$82.5 million) at a weighted average interest rate of 3.24% and for terms of 10 years. The maturing mortgages amounted to $101.6 million (US$76.7 million) were open and prepayable at no penalty before their scheduled maturity on December 1, 2019 and had a weighted average interest rate of 3.21%.

The Company entered into a binding agreement to acquire the 51% interest not already owned in the Marquee at Block 37, a multi-suite residential property comprising 691 suites located in Chicago, Illinois, for a purchase price of US$135.2 million excluding closing costs. The acquisition is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2019. Concurrent with the acquisition, the Company secured mortgage financing in the amount of US$165.0 million (at the Company's 100% interest), with a fixed term of 10 years and an interest rate of 3.27%.

Fourth Quarter Dividend

The Board of Directors of Morguard Corporation announced that the fourth quarterly, eligible dividend of 2019 in the amount of $0.15 per common share will be paid on December 31, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2019.

The Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, along with Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available on the Company's website at www.morguard.com and will be filed with SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The following measures, NOI, Adjusted NOI, Comparative NOI, FFO and Normalized FFO (collectively, the "non-IFRS measures") as well as other measures discussed elsewhere in this press release, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. The Company uses these measures to better assess the Company's underlying performance and financial position and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Details on non-IFRS measures are set out in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Morguard Corporation

Morguard Corporation is a real estate company, with total assets owned and under management valued at $21.3 billion. Morguard owns a diversified portfolio of 208 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial and hotel properties comprised of 17,638 residential suites, approximately 17.0 million square feet of commercial leasable space and 5,903 hotel rooms. Morguard also currently owns a 58.1% interest in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust , a 44.8% effective interest in Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and a 72.6% effective interest in Temple Hotels Inc. Morguard also provides advisory and management services to institutional and other investors. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.morguard.com .

