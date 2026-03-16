Morgan Wallen brings fans an exclusive new 24/7 SiriusXM Canada channel

Wallen to play a special intimate live performance at The Pinnacle in Nashville to celebrate launch of new channel on April 2

Morgan Wallen Radio to launch with concert broadcast on April 7

TORONTO, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada and 19x Billboard Music Award winner Morgan Wallen announced today the launch of Morgan Wallen Radio, a new exclusive year-round country music channel debuting on April 7 on channel 64 and the SiriusXM app. To celebrate the new channel, SiriusXM will host a special intimate live performance by Morgan Wallen at The Pinnacle in Nashville on April 2.

SiriusXM - Morgan Wallen (CNW Group/Sirius XM Canada Inc.)

Additionally, Morgan Wallen Radio will be available for free in all SiriusXM-equipped vehicles from launch on April 7 through May 6, giving non-subscribers a chance to experience the human-curated, premium service.

Morgan Wallen Radio, curated and presented by Wallen, will include his biggest hits and fan favourites. In addition to his catalogue, subscribers will hear hand-picked songs from Wallen's musical influences and unexpected favourites. Listeners will also hear exclusive commentary and behind-the-scenes stories from the country megastar on the making of his music, artists that have left a major impact on him, and untold stories from the road as he prepares for his upcoming Still The Problem 23-date stadium tour. Plus, drop-ins from the people that make up Wallen's life on and off the stage.

The new channel will feature specialty programming including:

Still The Problem Tour Segments: Morgan takes listeners behind the scenes on his stadium tour, setlists and rehearsal stories. Featuring drop-ins from his band and opening acts on the road with Morgan.

Morgan takes listeners behind the scenes on his stadium tour, setlists and rehearsal stories. Featuring drop-ins from his band and opening acts on the road with Morgan. 808 to 865: Tune in Saturday nights on Morgan Wallen Radio, where Morgan spins his favourite hip-hop tracks and influences.

Tune in Saturday nights on Morgan Wallen Radio, where Morgan spins his favourite hip-hop tracks and influences. One Track At A Time: Morgan shares his favourite new music and recent finds exclusively on Morgan Wallen Radio, one track at a time.

"Listeners can expect to hear a lot of things that I listen to on a day-to-day basis, which is probably a lot different than what most people expect," shared Wallen. "I will be personally curating the music so they will get a glimpse into my world. I'm excited for everyone to hear it."

"Morgan Wallen is undeniably one of the most influential forces shaping and creating music today," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer at SiriusXM. "At SiriusXM, we're always looking for ways to bring fans closer to the artists they love, and this launch does just that, from a channel curated by Morgan himself to an exclusive concert experience that gives listeners unprecedented access to his music, his influences, and his live performance."

Wallen will celebrate the channel's launch with a recorded, intimate live performance at The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN on April 2.

That exclusive live performance will kick-start the channel launch on Tuesday, April 7 at 5:00 pm ET. The one-of-a-kind show will bring the energy and impact of Morgan Wallen's upcoming Still The Problem Tour into one of the most intimate venues he has played in years.

The new full-time channel underscores SiriusXM's long-standing commitment to country music. For years, SiriusXM has championed the genre at every level -- spotlighting emerging talent through SiriusXM's Highway Finds while also celebrating the genre's most established and influential artists. SiriusXM's country channel lineup includes artist-branded channels from Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Kenny Chesney, and Willie Nelson.

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About Morgan Wallen:

Morgan Wallen sets the pace in, and beyond, country music – with Billboard calling him "one of the biggest stars in the music world right now." With 21 No. 1 singles at Country radio, 19 Billboard Music Awards to-date, more than 225 weeks spent atop Billboard's Top Country Albums chart (the most in country music history), the highest selling country tour under his belt and more, Wallen has propelled country music to a global level in less than five years. Wallen's fourth studio album, I'm The Problem, available now via Big Loud / Mercury, debuted at No. 1 globally across seven countries and spent 13 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums chart. His preceding albums – Dangerous: The Double Album and One Thing At A Time – have remained in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart for more than 100 weeks each, making him the first artist ever to achieve that feat. I'm The Problem has already yielded six No. 1's at Country radio, including the title track, which remained at No. 1 for eight weeks. Wallen is readying his 23-stadium show Still The Problem Tour for 2026. Kicking off April 10 with two consecutive nights at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the run will include stops at four major college football stadiums: Clemson's Memorial Stadium, Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Michigan's Michigan Stadium and one night only at Alabama's Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Wallen donates a portion of every ticket sold to his Morgan Wallen Foundation -- which supports programs for youth in the areas of sports and music. More at MorganWallenFoundation.org.

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About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca .

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 16 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

Media Contacts for Morgan Wallen: Ebie McFarland | Carrie McDonough, Essential Broadcast Media, LLC, [email protected] | [email protected]; Corey Brewer | Rachel Heatherly, Big Loud, [email protected] | [email protected]; Beau Benton, Mercury Records/REPUBLIC Collective, [email protected]; Media contact for SiriusXM Canada: Jennifer Charlebois, [email protected]