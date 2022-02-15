"World-class work requires a significant investment in talent. We are thrilled to receive recognition for our efforts to build an environment where people can start and grow rewarding careers in an inclusive environment with strong community engagement," said Alan Vesprini, Head of the Morgan Stanley Montreal office. "If you are driven by passion and curiosity and want to harness the power of technology to deliver cutting-edge solutions with real impact on our business and clients, this is the place to be."

Earlier this year, the Firm was also honoured as a Canada Top Employer for Young People in recognition of its focus on helping students and recent graduates launch their career through exceptional learning environments and mentoring, most notably its marquee Technology Analyst Program.

Morgan Stanley's Montreal office opened in 2008 with just over 160 employees and is now one of its most prominent technology hubs globally. Its more than 2,700 world-class engineers and IT professionals make the Montreal office the largest in Canada. Our technology professionals support the Firm's leading technology platforms, including low latency electronic trading, cloud engineering, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as digital technologies.

Over the years, Morgan Stanley has become a strong presence in the Montreal technology ecosystem, contributing to the city's major fintech events and dialogue on emerging technology such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. The Firm also harnesses its tech experts' passion for social good by contributing expertise and solutions to the community, most recently via its Code to Give Hackathon. The event engaged teams of students and professionals to create tech solutions enabling local nonprofits' essential community services. Strong partnerships with other technology sector employers and universities have blazed a trail for collaborative initiatives supporting women in technology and creating scholarship programs for diverse technology talent.

Morgan Stanley is one of North America's leading global financial institutions, providing institutional clients with a comprehensive array of financial services including investment banking, stock plan services, and equity and fixed income sales and trading.

Learn more about Morgan Stanley Montreal employees' experiences in an article by Montreal Top Employers featuring Montreal technologists: Top Employer: Morgan Stanley Services Canada Corp. (canadastop100.com)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management, and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide, including corporations, governments, institutions, and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

SOURCE Morgan Stanley

For further information: Media Relations: Christine Alberti, [email protected]