MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE (COLOUR): ALMOST HALF OF CANADIANS UNAWARE THAT TENDENCIES FOR RISK-TAKING AND REMEMBERING DREAMS COULD BE IN THEIR DNA

New Ancestry ® survey reveals almost half of Canadians don't know DNA influences likelihood of personal traits such as 'alcohol flush', taking risks and having a healthy immune system

With almost all Canadians (91%) planning a festive gathering this year, the latest AncestryDNA ® Traits* feature gives families and friends conversation starters for the holiday table

Ancestry's Cyber Sale is NOW live, with AncestryDNA + Traits available for $85 until November 29, 2022

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Cilantro hater? Extrovert? Night owl? These things are all influenced by your DNA, although almost half of Canadians (46%) don't know it, according to a new study from Ancestry, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics.

With almost half (45%) of Canucks planning a holiday gathering similar to pre-pandemic levels, AncestryDNA's latest feature 'Traits' can give families something to talk about, bond over…or blame their parents for passing down to them!

Ancestry DNA + Traits Box - Festive Edition (CNW Group/Ancestry.ca)

Laura House, DNA expert at Ancestry comments, "With over 22 million people in Ancestry's DNA network, and advances in cutting-edge science and data, there are more possibilities than ever to connect with friends and family. From discovering potential DNA matches to comparing traits, AncestryDNA + Traits gives people the chance to discover more about themselves and their families - from discovering the risk takers in their family to seeing who is most likely to have the sprinter gene, people can have fun comparing their personal traits.''

DNA decoded

More than two thirds (68%) of Canadians class themselves as introverts, but almost half of them (46%) were unaware that this trait can be influenced by their DNA. In fact, while many will be familiar that physical traits such as hair, eye colour and height can be inheritable, DNA can also play a role in wellness, sensory, behavioural and personality traits.

DNA IQ - percentage of Canadians who know their genes can influence the following traits:

Ability to remember dreams (66%)

Likelihood of being risk-takers, or not (19%)

Being a morning person or night owl (26%)

The scent of urine after eating asparagus (15%)

Having a unibrow or two brows (32%)

Having the 'sprinter gene' (25%)

Top of the wish list: connection and conversation starters

The impact of pandemic restrictions in recent years has left more than a quarter of Canadians (26%) feeling disconnected. With almost everyone (91%) planning a holiday gathering this year, AncestryDNA + Traits can give Canadians enough to talk about to avoid awkward silences and keep the dad jokes at bay over a long meal.

AncestryDNA is available for $69 and AncestryDNA + Traits is available for $85 until November 29, 2022. Find out more about Traits and purchase a DNA kit here: https://www.ancestry.ca/c/offers/traits



*Traits is not intended to diagnose health conditions and is not a substitute for medical advice.

**CAD. Offer ends 29 Nov 2022 at 11:59 p.m. E.T. Excludes taxes and shipping. Traits is not intended to diagnose health conditions and is not a substitute for medical advice.

About the survey

Survey conducted by Pollfish on behalf of Ancestry. Total sample size was 1,000 Canadian adults. Survey conducted online in November 2022.

About Ancestry®

Ancestry®, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, empowers journeys of personal discovery to enrich lives. With our unparalleled collection of more than 30 billion records, over 3 million subscribers and over 22 million people in our growing DNA network, customers can discover their family story and gain a new level of understanding about their lives. For over 30 years, we've built trusted relationships with millions of people who have chosen us as the platform for discovering, preserving and sharing the most important information about themselves and their families.

SOURCE Ancestry.ca

For further information: or to book an interview, please contact: Julia Wilson at [email protected]