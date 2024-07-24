First-of-its-kind experience celebrates the launch of 30 new Performance Traits that explain how DNA influences athletic ability

TORONTO, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Do you have superhuman speed like track star Donovan Bailey? What about determination like dual running and bobsled all star Phylicia George?

With the addition of more than 30 new AncestryDNA® performance traits such as Self-Discipline, Focus, and Hand-Eye Coordination, people who take an AncestryDNA test can now learn about how their genetics may have influenced their athleticism. To celebrate, Ancestry® launched an interactive experience that allows fans to compare their DNA results to world-class athletes for a limited-time at Ancestry.ca/BringYourDNAGame .

Grit, Guts, and…Genetics!? Ancestry® Launches Interactive DNA Compare Experience to Help Fans Discover How They Compare to Elite Canadian Athletes (CNW Group/Ancestry.ca)

Ancestry, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, has teamed up with athletes from Canada, including Donovan Bailey and Phylicia George, and global partners including Gabby Douglas, Nastia Liukin, Jackie Joyner-Kersee and Michael Johnson and more, enabling customers who take an AncestryDNA test to see how their genetic traits for athleticism compare against these greats. Ancestry is also encouraging people to get into the competitive spirit by comparing their AncestryDNA performance traits with friends and family.

"Being able to work with Ancestry to better understand the role genetics has played in my dual-athletic career has been fascinating and exciting," said Phylicia George, three-time Olympian and bronze medal winner. "I have been pushing myself for as long as I can remember, which makes sense since I have the genetic traits for determination and strength. As a dual athlete, it is no surprise that I am more naturally likely to take risks and try new things - now I know that my easy transition from track and field to bobsledding was easier because of my genetics. I hope this inspires people to explore their own genetic traits and compare their results with some of the world's greatest athletes this summer."

By analyzing the DNA of more than 15 world-class athletes*Ancestry is answering that age old question: is it traits or training? New research found:

Mental toughness may be one of the most important factors in athletic success. AncestryDNA Traits showing likeliness to be competitive (88%) and have self-confidence (69%) showed up in the majority of champion athletes' DNA.

(88%) and have (69%) showed up in the majority of champion athletes' DNA. Many of the athletes were born with traits that naturally enhance their performance. For example, all gymnasts studied were more likely to have physical flexibility , 83% of the track and field athletes were more likely to be sprinters than endurance runners and 60% of the swimmers were more likely to be able to hold their breath for a long time .

, 83% of the track and field athletes were more likely to be than endurance runners and 60% of the swimmers were more likely to be able to . However, the journey to becoming an elite athlete isn't purely genetic. Surprisingly, 60% of the athletes were unlikely to have natural athleticism , underscoring the importance of rigorous training to develop skills. In fact, according to their DNA: Donovan Bailey , an elite sprinter, is less likely to experience a runner's high . Phylicia George , dual athlete, track & field and bobsledding, is unlikely to be speedy when playing sports.

, underscoring the importance of rigorous training to develop skills. In fact, according to their DNA: Nearly 94% of the athletes share the trait for high heat tolerance . The ability to perform well in high-temperature, high-humidity environments is particularly beneficial in outdoor summer sports and intense training conditions.

. The ability to perform well in high-temperature, high-humidity environments is particularly beneficial in outdoor summer sports and intense training conditions. While certain genetic traits were common among the athletes studied - like fast exercise recovery (75%), risk-taking (66%) and hand-eye coordination (50%) - the data suggests there isn't a one-size-fits-all "DNA recipe" for world-class athletes. Some skills are easier to achieve based on genetics and others are nurtured through training - it is the combination of both that makes a champion!

"At Ancestry, we're all about pushing the boundaries of DNA science and innovation to spark personal discoveries," said Brian Donnelly, Chief Commercial Officer at Ancestry. "By enabling customers to compare their DNA traits with these world champion athletes, we're taking this to a whole new level. While the spirit of competition and achievement is being celebrated this summer, we hope to inspire everyone across the globe to explore their DNA to discover their unique potential and understand what makes them truly exceptional."



Here's how to get in the game:

Already taken an AncestryDNA + Traits test? Simply visit Ancestry.ca/BringYourDNAGame , click "DNA" in the navigation bar, then choose "Compare" in the drop down menu and go straight to the "World Class Athletes" experience tab. AncestryDNA customers can upgrade their results to explore all traits instantly by adding a Family History subscription, a DNA Plus membership, or a Traits add-on.

Simply visit , click "DNA" in the navigation bar, then choose "Compare" in the drop down menu and go straight to the "World Class Athletes" experience tab. AncestryDNA customers can upgrade their results to explore all traits instantly by adding a Family History subscription, a DNA Plus membership, or a Traits add-on. New to AncestryDNA? AncestryDNA + Traits is on sale now through August 11 for $89 ( $65 off) at Ancestry.ca/BringYourDNAGame . Don't wait to order a kit and send back the sample! The Bring Your DNA Game experience will only be live until Oct. 31 .

With the addition of these new Performance Traits , AncestryDNA now provides more than 75 personal genetic traits along with the world's best DNA ethnicity insights to help customers around the world discover what makes them, them.

*Participants in the DNA analysis include: Gabby Douglas, Nastia Liukin, Kerri Walsh Jennings, Michael Johnson, Jackie Joyner Kersee, Bradley Snyder, Todd Frazier, Nicola Adams, Ellie Simmonds, Kriss Akabusi, Cathy Freeman, Stephanie Rice, Michael Klim, Mack Horton, Phylicia George and Donovan Bailey.

About Ancestry®

Ancestry®, the global leader in family history, empowers journeys of personal discovery to enrich lives. With our unparalleled collection of more than 60 billion records, over 3 million subscribers and over 25 million people in our growing DNA network, customers can discover their family story and gain a new level of understanding about their lives. Over the past 40 years, we've built trusted relationships with millions of people who have chosen us as the platform for discovering, preserving, and sharing the most important information about themselves and their families.

SOURCE Ancestry.ca

For more information please contact: Natalia Banoub, Weber Shandwick, Account Director, Client Experience, [email protected]