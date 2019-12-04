More than just 'Friendly Manitoba' - vitality and innovation are the hallmarks as 'Manitoba's Top Employers' for 2020 are announced

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Manitoba employers want job-seekers to know that they are innovating and are looking to attract more people to their organizations. That's the message from this year's Manitoba's Top Employers, announced this morning by Mediacorp Canada Inc.

"You can see the vitality in the employers selected for the Manitoba competition," says Richard Yerema, Managing Editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project at Mediacorp. "Each year, we are struck by the enthusiasm that Manitoba employers demonstrate for innovative workplace programs. Many of these winners have operations across the country, but they invest significant time and energy in Manitoba to create innovative, dynamic workspaces that reflect the changing nature of work."

Published annually since 2006, Manitoba's Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes Manitoba employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers were evaluated by the editors at Canada's Top 100 Employers using the same criteria as the national competition: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. The annual competition is open to any employer with its head office in Manitoba and employers of any size may apply, whether private or public sector.

"Manitoba is one of the hidden gems that we see nationally," adds Anthony Meehan, Publisher at Mediacorp Canada Inc. "The province's economy includes a diversified range of industries that offer stability for employers to focus on improving their employees' lives and the communities where they live and work."

Some examples of the employer initiatives recognized this year include:

At Winnipeg -based CWB National Leasing , employees balance their work day in a new "Zen Zone" relaxation and meditation space, take a break in the nap room, cultivate their green thumb in one three community gardens areas, or just enjoy one of over 230 pieces of original art throughout the head office.





-based CWB National Leasing employees balance their work day in a new "Zen Zone" relaxation and meditation space, take a break in the nap room, cultivate their green thumb in one three community gardens areas, or just enjoy one of over 230 pieces of original art throughout the head office. National TV broadcaster Aboriginal Peoples Television Network Inc. / APTN, based in Winnipeg , provides new mothers with maternity and parental leave top-up payments (to 93 per cent of salary for one week, then 80 per cent of salary for 16 weeks) and extends parental leave payments to new fathers and adoptive parents (to 80 per cent of salary for 16 weeks).





, provides new mothers with maternity and parental leave top-up payments (to 93 per cent of salary for one week, then 80 per cent of salary for 16 weeks) and extends parental leave payments to new fathers and adoptive parents (to 80 per cent of salary for 16 weeks). Winkler -based Access Credit Union encourages its employees to give back to the community with paid volunteer time and matching charitable donations – employees also serve on a community investment committee that is responsible for making recommendations on charitable donation requests.





-based Access Credit Union encourages its employees to give back to the community with paid volunteer time and matching charitable donations – employees also serve on a community investment committee that is responsible for making recommendations on charitable donation requests. Great-West Life Assurance Company, based in Winnipeg , takes a holistic approach to employee well-being through a wellness spending account that can be used for mental health, physical health and fitness related activities. The annual spending allowance is: $300 for employees working at office locations that have an onsite fitness facility; or $500 for those without access to a subsidized onsite facility.





, takes a holistic approach to employee well-being through a wellness spending account that can be used for mental health, physical health and fitness related activities. The annual spending allowance is: for employees working at office locations that have an onsite fitness facility; or for those without access to a subsidized onsite facility. Bus manufacturer NFI Group Inc., based in Winnipeg , supports ongoing employee development through a variety of in-house training initiatives along with tuition subsidies for courses at outside institutions -- and reaches out to the next generation of employees through summer opportunities, apprenticeships, co-ops and paid internships

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach over 15 million Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches 7.4 million unique visitors annually and features editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. Mediacorp also hosts Canada's largest conference for senior-level HR professionals, the Top Employer Summit. This year's conference took place at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto in November.

The full list of Manitoba's Top Employers for 2020 was announced in special magazine published in the Winnipeg Free Press this morning. Detailed reasons for selection with additional stories and photos were released simultaneously on the competition homepage.

Homepage:

https://www.canadastop100.com/manitoba/

SOURCE Mediacorp Canada Inc.

For further information: Kristina Leung, Senior Editor, at 416-964-6069 x1464

Related Links

http://www.mediacorp.ca

