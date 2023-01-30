More Than Half of Canadian Companies Anticipate Increased Hiring in the First Half of 2023 Amid Economic Uncertainty

51 per cent plan to add permanent positions; 65 per cent expect to bring in more contract staff

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Despite market volatility, more than half of companies across the country have plans to hire early this year, research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half shows. According to the company's State of Canadian Hiring Survey of nearly 1,450 managers, 51 per cent of respondents anticipate adding new permanent roles during the first half of the year, up from 40 per cent six months ago ; another 42 per cent expect to fill vacated positions. Managers in administration and customer service (62 per cent) and marketing and creative (60 per cent) have the greatest full-time staffing needs.

Companies' Plans for Hiring Permanent Staff

First Half 2022 Second Half 2022 First Half 2023 Hiring for new roles 49 % 40 % 51 % Hiring for vacated positions 45 % 50 % 42 % Freezing hiring 5 % 8 % 6 % Eliminating positions 1 % 2 % 1 %

Good Hires Are Still Hard to Find

While many companies are eager to hire, 9 in 10 managers said it's challenging to find skilled professionals, on par with results from the prior State of Canadian Hiring Survey. Employers also reported it can take up to 14 weeks, on average, to hire for an open position, up from 8 weeks in 2021 .

"The start of the new year is an especially robust time for hiring, as new projects begin and headcount budgets are confirmed to support fresh business goals", said David King, Senior Managing Director, Robert Half, Canada and South America. "Employers should be prepared to offer competitive salaries, perks, and benefits to attract and retain top talent in this continuing tight labour market."

More Employers Will Leverage Contract Talent

According to the research, 65 per cent of managers plan to hire more contract professionals in the first half of 2023, compared to 50 per cent six months ago. Those in marketing and creative, legal, and finance and accounting are most likely to increase their use of contract talent. "Hiring contract professionals can be a valuable tactic for managing heavy workloads, increasing support for key projects, and reducing burnout", King added.

Interviewing Is a Balancing Act

Despite hiring challenges, employers said they conduct about four interviews with a candidate before extending a job offer. Beyond skills, the top traits they look for in potential hires are:

Timeliness and professionalism during interviews Knowledge of the company Passion for the company's mission

"Hiring mistakes and regrets can occur when the pressure to staff a role overrides the search for the right candidate. However, drawn-out hiring processes can also be an obstacle in securing top talent, who may lose interest or accept another offer if the timeline is not streamlined. Companies need to balance efficiency with the due diligence required for a successful hire," King noted.

About the Research

The online survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm from Oct. 20 to Nov. 3, 2022. It includes responses from 1,449 managers with hiring responsibilities in finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support, and human resources at companies with 20 or more employees in Canada.

