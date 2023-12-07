07 Dec, 2023, 07:10 ET
Firms express concerns over on campus conduct and importance of affirming Canadian values.
MONTRÉAL, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - More than 80 law firms from across Canada signed a letter sent to the deans of all Canadian law schools expressing serious concerns over reports of unacceptable conduct on university campuses. The firms expressed their core values and the importance for the deans to provide guidance and protection to students in a manner affirming Canadian values. This includes balancing the free exchange of ideas with the respect, safety and security of their students. The 80+ firms made clear that they have zero tolerance for any form of racism, discrimination, or harassment — whether it be on university campuses, in their workplaces, or in their communities — and asked the deans to take the same unequivocal stance on their campuses.
The full text of the letter (sent in English and French), and the names of the signatories is provided below.
Law firms who want to become signatories to this letter are invited to email [email protected]
Dear Canadian Law School Deans,
Among the core values at each of our law firms is that every person is entitled to be treated with respect and be free of any discrimination or conduct that targets their identity or that may be offensive, hostile, intimidating or inconsistent with their personal dignity and rights.
Over the last several weeks, we have been alarmed by the surging reports of anti-Semitic harassment, vandalism and assaults on university campuses. These include protesters calling for the death of Jews. Such anti-Semitic acts would never be tolerated at any of our law firms, nor should they be tolerated at our Canadian universities.
We also believe that universities should not accept student societies and outside groups engaging in acts of harassment and threats of violence, as has been occurring and tolerated on many campuses. In fact, some of these student groups associated with many of your universities have shown outspoken support for the terrorist group Hamas.
Students look to you for guidance and protection in a manner that affirms key core Canadian values being: respect, equality, safety and peace, all of which we as Canadians hold dear. We understand that as educators of higher learning, you must encourage discourse on various issues. This comes with the responsibility of managing a balance of the free exchange of ideas with the respect, safety and security of its students. As the leaders of these institutions this responsibility falls squarely on your shoulders.
At each of our firms, we prohibit any form of discrimination, hostility or harassment, whether verbal, visual or physical. Let us be clear: there is no room for anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, racism or any other form of violence, hatred or bigotry on your campuses, in our workplaces or our communities. As employers who recruit from each of your law schools, we look to you to ensure your students are prepared to join workplace communities such as ours that have zero tolerance for any form of discrimination or harassment.
We continue to carefully monitor the situation and trust that you will take the same unequivocal stance on your campuses. We also invite you to meet in order to arrange a respectful dialogue so that we can understand how you are addressing with urgency this serious situation.
Yours sincerely,
Allen McDonald Swartz LLP
Anglehart et al.
Azancot & Associates Inc.
Bereskin & Parr LLP
Boro Frigon Gordon Jones
Breder Law
Brownlee LLP
Chaitons LLP
Choueke Hollander LLP
Consumer Law Group Inc.
Cooper, Sandler, Shime & Schwartzentruber LLP
Cozen O'Connor
De Grandpré Chait LLP
De Louya Markakis Avocats
Derhy Lawyers and Notaries
Diamond & Diamond LLP
DLA Piper
Duncan Craig LLP
Dunton Rainville, L.L.P.
Eidelmann Law Inc.
Epstein Cole LLP
Fishman Flanz Meland Paquin LLP
Fogelman Law PC
Francis Mehr LLP
FWCanada
Gluckstein Lawyers
Goldman, Spring, Kichler & Sanders LLP
Goodman, Solomon & Gold
Green and Spiegel LLP
Greenspoon Lawyers
Guardian Law Group
Halpern Law Group
Hatch Law
Hladun & Company
Hoffer Adler LLP
Igor Ellyn ADR
JML Law Corporation
Kahn Zack Ehrlich Lithwick LLP
Kaufman Lawyers LLP
KRB Lawyers
Kugler Kandestin LLP
Labarge Weinstein
Law Office of Cynthia Lauer
Law Office of Harriet Altman
Lax O'Sullivan Lisus Gottlieb
Leo Adler Law
Leora Shemesh Criminal Law
Levine Frishman S.E.N.C.
Levy Tsotsis
Lex Group Inc.
MacDonald & Partners LLP
Manis Law
MBM Intellectual Property LLP
McCague Borlack LLP
McLennan Ross LLP
Neuberger & Partners LLP
Parlee McLaws LLP
Pinto Law
Pitblado LLP
Rachlin & Wolfson LLP
Ravinsky Ryan Lemoine
Robins Appleby LLP
Robinson Sheppard Shapiro LLP
Rosen Sunshine LLP
Rosenstein Law
Scharfstein LLP
Schneider Legal
Segev LLP
Shadley Knerr s.e.n.c.r.l.
SOS Legal
Speigel Nichols Fox LLP
Spiegel Sohmer Inc.
Stein & Stein Inc.
Steinbergs LLP
Taylor & Blair LLP
Teplitsky LLP
Tilda M. Roll, Professional Corp
Torkin Manes LLP
Tutino Joseph Grégoire
Victor Vallance Blais LLP
Wagner Sidlofsky LLP
WLG Law
