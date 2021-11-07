More than 4,400 runners participated in the 2021 Scotiabank Blue Nose Marathon

The Scotiabank Charity Challenge is a turnkey fundraising program that provides a simple way for racers to support the local charity of their choice. Participating charities keep 100 per cent of the proceeds raised, as Scotiabank pays for all transaction and credit card fees. Donations to all participating charities will be accepted until November 29, 2021.

Known for its inclusivity, the Scotiabank Blue Nose Marathon welcomes all ages, abilities, and fitness levels to participate in one of the six running events: Doctors Nova Scotia Youth Run, Lifemark 5KM, GoodLife FITNESS 10KM, Medavie Blue Cross Half Marathon, Killam Marathon Team Relay and Scotiabank Full Marathon. This year's Doctors Nova Scotia Youth Run welcomed more than 500 young people to the start line. Overall, the 18th annual Scotiabank Blue Nose Marathon welcomed 4,475 participants to the event.

Scotiabank Blue Nose Marathon Results (5KM, 10KM, Half Marathon)

Lifemark 5KM: Male - Mustafa Eisa Izzeldin (15:50) Female – Abby Lewis (16:00)

GoodLife Fitness 10KM: Male – Rowan Doherty (33:02) Female – Catherine Thompson (35:30) Medavie Blue Cross Half Marathon: Male – Matthias Mueller (1:18.30) Female – Melissa Hardy (1:21.24)

"I can't tell you how amazing it is to be back after two years!" Says Sherri Robbins, Executive Director of the Blue Nose Marathon. "It was so important for Blue Nose to be back this year and to offer our participants the chance to Giv'er across the beautiful streets of Halifax again. I also want to take the time to thank all our partners and volunteers for helping us bring Blue Nose back to the community!" added Sherri.

For more highlights and complete race results, please visit: atlanticchip.ca

About Scotiabank Blue Nose Marathon

Known as 'the people's marathon', the Scotiabank Blue Nose Marathon welcomes all ages, abilities and fitness levels to the start line. With the help of more than 1,500 volunteers, the event hosts seven fitness events (Lifemark 5KM, GoodLife FITNESS 10KM, Medavie Blue Nose Half Marathon, Scotiabank Full Marathon, Killam Marathon Team Relay and the Doctors Nova Scotia Youth Run-2KM and 4KM), and the largest Active Living Expo in Atlantic Canada.

