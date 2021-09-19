More than 4,200 racers participated in 2021 Scotiabank Calgary Marathon In-Person Running Event

This weekend, taking place over one day, race enthusiasts had the opportunity to choose their distance by participating in the 50km Ultra, Scotiabank Calgary Marathon, Centaur Subaru 21.1km, Jugo Juice 10km, GoodLife Fitness 5km Walk & Run or the Scotiabank Kids Marathon, for those 12 years of age and under.

The Scotiabank Charity Challenge is a turnkey fundraising program that provides a simple way for racers to support the local charity of their choice. Participating charities keep 100 per cent of the proceeds raised, as Scotiabank pays for all transaction and credit card fees. Donations to all participating charities will be accepted until October 18th, 2021.

Runners can also still sign up and complete the virtual marathon until October 17th.

This year's event provided opportunity to highlight a pool of talented local-area athletes. An exuberant Justin Kurek crossed the finish line first with a time of 2:33:15, followed not long after by female first place finisher Lauren Barr with a time of 2:57:09, both of Calgary, Alberta.

As usual, the event was bursting with inspiring people and personal achievement – one of the many memorable participants was 80-year-old Carlos Velazquez of Mexico who completed his 40th marathon cheered on by five of his grandchildren and other Calgary-area family members.

"Congratulations to all the finishers who achieved something remarkable today, you are all an inspiration to your community," says Kirsten Fleming, Executive Director, Run Calgary. "In this most unusual year, it was particularly wonderful to see the run community coming together to support one another in achieving their goals."

The outdoor event with a limited field size adhered to all provincial regulations and participants wore masks inside start chutes that were set up for social distancing. Race amenities included contactless aid stations and grab and go self-serve bags at the finish.

To see a list of charities involved in the Scotiabank Charity Challenge, please visit: https://calgarymarathon.com/info/scotiabank-charity-challenge/

For more highlights and complete race results, please visit: calgarymarathon.com/results.html Twitter Hashtag: #RunCalgary #RunScotia #ScotiaCharityChallenge

SCOTIABANK CALGARY MARATHONRACE WEEKEND RESULTS

Scotiabank Calgary Marathon Results

Marathon Male

1. Justin Kurek – Calgary, Alberta 2:33:15 2. Adam Doxtator – Calgary, Alberta 2:36:49 3. Dan Clemo – Calgary, Alberta 2:40:47

Marathon Female

1. Lauren Barr – Calgary, Alberta 2:57:09 2. Emily James – Calgary, Alberta 3:03:04 3. Alicia Kelahear – Calgary, Alberta 3:05:37

Centaur Subaru 21.1KM Results

Half Marathon Male

1. Matthew Travaglini – Calgary, Alberta 1:09:04 2. Michael Zahara – Edmonton, Alberta 1:12:10 3. David Chafe – Calgary, Alberta 1:14:10

Half Marathon Female

1. Emma Neigel – Lethbridge, Alberta 1:19:50 2. Maria Zambrano – Calgary, Alberta 1:20:05 3. Cat Young – Calgary, Alberta 1:22:44

50K Ultra Results

50K Male

1. Duncan Marsden – Calgary, Alberta 3:10:52 2. Scott Cooper – Calgary, Alberta 3:14:26 3. Jacob Puzey – Invermere, BC 3:17:32

50K Female

1. Catrin Jones – Victoria, BC 3:38:07 2. Gina Tranquada – Winnipeg, Manitoba 3:51:59 3. Debbie Reed – Calgary, Alberta 4:04:59

About Run Calgary

Run Calgary is Alberta's premier race organization and a not-for-profit organization that raises $1 million annually for local charities. In addition to its marquee event, the Scotiabank Calgary Marathon Race Weekend, Run Calgary plans and executes 10 other small to large events annually and sees some 25,000 finishers. Through its school programs, free events and charity races, Run Calgary gets people of all ages and abilities moving and is dedicated to promoting healthy active living that is accessible to all.

About the Scotiabank Calgary Marathon

A race for every age and ability, Alberta's Best Road Race in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2018 includes the 50K Ultra, Scotiabank 42.2K, Centaur Subaru 21.1K, the Jugo Juice 10K, the Goodlife Fitness 5K Family Walk & Run and the Scotiabank Kids Marathon. The event brings in $7 million annually to the local economy and gives back through the Scotiabank Charity Challenge, scholarship programming and the Earn, Burn and Learn School Contest.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future" we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at July 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

